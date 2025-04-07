Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 2,700 pts lower at 72,600 as tariffs take toll; IT, metal drag 5-6%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tariff turmoil catches crypto: Bitcoin dips below $80k amid global sell-off
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global markets are experiencing a widespread sell-off, driven by US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and retaliatory actions from Beijing. The turmoil has even extended to the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping below the $80,000 threshold on Monday, April 7.
Adding to the bearish sentiment, Wall Street saw its worst performance since the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday, April 4. The S&P 500 plunged by 6 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 5.5 per cent, and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite slumped by 5.8 per cent, underscoring the severity of the market decline. READ MORE
9:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee sees worst start in nearly 2 months; Opens 41 paise lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee posted its weakest opening in nearly two months as escalating fears over global trade tensions intensified following China’s retaliatory tariffs on US goods. The rupee depreciated even as crude oil prices have been on a steady fall.
The domestic currency weakened 41 paise to open at 85.65 against the greenback after closing at 85.24 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data. This marks the worst opening losses for the currency since February 10 this year. Indian rupee has fallen by 0.3 per cent in April so far after seeing a 2.3 per cent gain in the previous month. READ MORE
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectors trade in negative zone
-- Nifty Metal is the top loser, down over 7%, followed by IT, down nearly 7 per cent.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets plunge sharply
Nifty SmallCap 100 down over 5%
Nifty MidCap 100 down over 4%
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Bharti Airtel was the only gainer on 30-share BSE Sensex
Infosys was top losers, down 9.3%, followed by Tata Steel, down 9.2%
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls sharply at opening bell
Nifty opens at 21,758.40
Nifty previous close was 22,904.45
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex nosedive at open
-- Sensex opens at 71,449.94
-- Sensex previous close was 75,364.69
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tanks 5% in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 1,146.05 points, or 5 per cent to 21,758.40
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex bleeds over 5% in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex bled 5.29 per cent, or 3,984.80 points to 71,379.89 in pre-open
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New CPI series from February 2026 to include rural housing inflation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) series is set to include housing inflation for rural areas, reflecting evolving consumption patterns and the growth of rental markets outside urban centers, according to official sources.
Currently, housing inflation is tracked solely within urban areas due to the limited prevalence of rental housing in rural regions. The new series aims to address this gap and provide a more accurate representation of rural economic activity. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs: With crude off the table, US nudges India towards LNG
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has clarified that the United States lacks sufficient spare capacity to supply crude oil, prompting Washington, DC, to push for fixed-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts between Indian buyers and American producers, according to informed sources.
"The US does not currently have enough crude oil ready for immediate offtake, and the anticipated increase in production will take time," stated an official from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. "Consequently, discussions have shifted toward establishing term contracts for LNG with American suppliers." READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India may emerge as low-tariff hub for US-bound consumer durable exports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian consumer durable companies are engaging in preliminary discussions with US importers, leveraging the relatively lower tariffs imposed on Indian products compared to competitors like China. These conversations, which began some time ago, are expected to gain momentum, with many anticipating that the tariff policies introduced by the Trump administration will pave the way for Indian companies to strengthen their foothold in the US market.
The United States has imposed an additional 34 per cent tariff on China—a major player in consumer electronics and durables—bringing the total tariff to a staggering 54 per cent, following two earlier rounds of 20 per cent. Other key Asian exporters, such as Vietnam and Thailand, are also facing substantial tariffs, with Vietnam at 46 per cent and Thailand at 36 per cent. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's MPC meet starts on Monday amid expectations of a policy rate cut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to convene on Monday for its first meeting of the financial year. Market expectations point to a potential 25 basis points (bps) cut in the policy repo rate, with a slim possibility of a more substantial reduction.
A key focus of the meeting will be measures aimed at enhancing the transmission of policy rates to bank lending and deposit rates, addressing liquidity challenges within the financial system. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Trump tariffs push markets down rabbit hole of uncertainty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The current market scenario bears a striking resemblance to the chaos of 2020's black-swan event, with uncertainty driving panic across global markets, analysts observe.
They point out that US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements have plunged markets into a seemingly bottomless decline, with further drops anticipated in the near term, despite the possibility of occasional recoveries. Analysts advise investors to view market downturns as opportunities for long-term investments, while emphasising the importance of staggered entry points. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt's FY25 capital expenditure may surpass RE of Rs 10.18 trillion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government is optimistic about exceeding the revised capital expenditure (capex) target of ₹10.18 trillion for FY25, according to two senior officials.
"Although the data we have so far does not cover the entire financial year, it suggests that we are on track to surpass the revised capex goal," stated one official.
However, figures released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) for the April-February period of FY25 indicate a shortfall of over ₹2 trillion in meeting the revised capex target. Achieving the revised estimate would necessitate a 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in expenditure. READ MORE
Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates, Monday, April 7, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 dropped at market open on Monday, tracking the deep declines in global markets amid fears of an escalating global trade war on US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 3,379.19 points, or 4.48 per cent, at 71,985.50, and the Nifty 50 was at 22,003.40, lower by 901.05 points, or 3.93 per cent.
According to Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at SAMCO Securities, Nifty’s breakdown of key supports reinforces a clear bearish continuation pattern, with sellers building a persistent supply zone at higher levels. "The Call writing-heavy 23,000–23,200 region has flipped from a support area into a major resistance ceiling. Meanwhile, the 22,800–22,500 zone has now become crucial near-term support, backed by fresh Put additions. A clean break below 22,800 could accelerate the bearish momentum and invite further unwinding. Until the index decisively reclaims 23,000, rallies are likely to be sold into," he noted.
In the primary markets, meanwhile, Retaggio Industries IPO (BSE SME) will list on the bourses today.