Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 2,700 pts lower at 72,600 as tariffs take toll; IT, metal drag 5-6%

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 3,379.19 points, or 4.48 per cent, at 71,985.50, and the Nifty 50 was at 22,003.40, lower by 901.05 points, or 3.93 per cent.

Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 dropped at market open on Monday, tracking the deep declines in global markets amid fears of an escalating global trade war on US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.Indian stock markets are reflecting the turmoil in global markets, where Wall Street futures were down around 4 per cent on Sunday evening there, while markets in the Asia Pacific region plunged between 4-8 per cent , amid fears of an escalating trade war between the US and the rest of the world.