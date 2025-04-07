Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 2,700 pts lower at 72,600 as tariffs take toll; IT, metal drag 5-6%

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates, Monday, April 7, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 dropped at market open on Monday, tracking the deep declines in global markets amid fears of an escalating global trade war on US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 3,379.19 points, or 4.48 per cent, at 71,985.50, and the Nifty 50 was at 22,003.40, lower by 901.05 points, or 3.93 per cent. Indian stock markets are reflecting the turmoil in global markets, where Wall Street futures were down around 4 per cent on Sunday evening there, while Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 dropped at market open on Monday, tracking the deep declines in global markets amid fears of an escalating global trade war on US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.Indian stock markets are reflecting the turmoil in global markets, where Wall Street futures were down around 4 per cent on Sunday evening there, while markets in the Asia Pacific region plunged between 4-8 per cent , amid fears of an escalating trade war between the US and the rest of the world.

According to Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at SAMCO Securities, Nifty’s breakdown of key supports reinforces a clear bearish continuation pattern, with sellers building a persistent supply zone at higher levels. "The Call writing-heavy 23,000–23,200 region has flipped from a support area into a major resistance ceiling. Meanwhile, the 22,800–22,500 zone has now become crucial near-term support, backed by fresh Put additions. A clean break below 22,800 could accelerate the bearish momentum and invite further unwinding. Until the index decisively reclaims 23,000, rallies are likely to be sold into," he noted.