Apollo Micro Systems plunges 14% amid broad sell-off; Co shares Q4 update

Apollo Micro Systems share price: The defence company saidf that its standalone revenue for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) stood at ₹161.76 crore

Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-based defence company

Apollo Micro Systems share price plunged 13.63 per cent on the BSE on Monday, April 7, 2025, as investors dumped equities in a risk-averse market sentiment. On the exchange, the stock of the defence company hit a low of ₹101.05 per share during the day, inching closer to its 52-week low of ₹88.10 per share.
 
At 1:25 PM, Apollo Micro Systems share price was down 9.62 per cent at ₹105.75 per share as against a 3,335-point (4.4 per cent) slide in the benchmark BSE Sensex index. Roughly 0.89 million shares have changed hands on the counter, so far, as against a two-week average of 0.47 million shares that changed hands on the BSE.
 
 
Combined with the volume on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 5.6 million shares have changed hands on Apollo Micro Systems shares' counter.
 
Meanwhile, sharing an update on its quarterly business performance, the defence company informed its shareholders that the company's standalone revenue for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) stood at ₹161.76 crore as against a ₹135.43 crore-revenue at the end of the March quarter of the previous year. This is a growth of 19.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-based defence company, engaged in electronic, electromechanical, & engineering designing, as well as manufacturing and supply. Apollo Micro Systems offers design, assembly, and testing solutions tailored as per the customers' needs.  AMS is dedicated to the development, design, and sale of high-performance, mission-critical solutions for the Aerospace, Defence, Space, and Homeland Security sectors.

Its list of marquee clientele includes DRDO, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Isro, L&T, Bharat Forge, and the Indian Armed Forces.
 
At the end of the December quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25), Apollo Micro Systems reported a net profit of ₹18.24 crore, up from ₹15.73 crore reported at the end of Q2FY25 and ₹9.9 crore at the end of Q3FY24.
 
Its revenue from operations, however, slipped slightly to ₹148.39 crore in Q3FY25 as compared to ₹160.7 crore logged in Q2FFY25. On a yearly basis, though, revenue was up from ₹91.34 crore. 
 

