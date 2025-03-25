Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for India markets; Asia Pacific mixed
Indian stock markets are headed for a positive start, amid stable global cues on Tuesday, even as the threat of tariffs looms large
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by global market moves that saw the Wall Street close higher overnight on the back of indications of a softer approach to levying reciprocal tariffs by the US administration.
Following that, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher, with Japan's Nikkei climbing 1.09 per cent, South Korea's Kospi trading 0.28 per cent higher, and Australia's ASX 200 climbing 0.5 per cent.
Further, at 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,759, around 60 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.
That apart, private sector output in India increased at a slower pace in March as compared to the previous month, amid a quicker expansion in manufacturing activity and a softer increase in services activity, according to the HSBC flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey released on Monday.
Elsewhere, the choice of theme or strategy in new fund offerings (NFOs) by mutual funds (MFs) is undergoing a change. Since the start of February, fund houses have sought approvals for 44 scheme launches, including 13 debt funds and 27 equity funds. Majority of these equity funds follow strategies, such as largecap, quality and low volatility, that were out of favour with investors in recent years. READ MORE
India's top information technology (IT) services companies have become the biggest laggards on the bourses, leading to a sharp decline in their weight in the benchmark Nifty 50. The IT sector’s weight in the Nifty 50 has slipped to a 16-year low of 11.66 per cent, down sharply from 13.53 per cent at the end of December 2024 and 12.48 per cent at the end of March 2024. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, ATC Energies System IPO (NSE SME) and Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO (NSE SME) open for subscription, Desco Infratech IPO (BSE SME) enters Day 2 of its subscription window, while Active Infrastructures IPO (NSE SME) and Rapid Fleet Management Services IPO (NSE SME) enter the last day (Day 3) of their subscription windows. Further, the basis of allotment for Grand Continent Hotels IPO (NSE SME) may get finalised today.
8:20 AM
Stocks to Watch, March 25: Britannia, Brigade, Wipro, HCL Tech, RVNL
Britannia Industries reported that operations at its Jhagadia plant in Gujarat have been partially affected due to a strike. The company is in continuous discussions with workers to resolve the strike, which began on Monday. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests 'Short Strangle' on Nifty50
Recommended Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Rationale: Given the sharp rally in the last few days, Nifty is likely to take a breather and undergo a consolidative phase. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Market Today: Nifty, Sensex outlook; Tariffs; ATC Energies, Shri Ahimsa IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock markets are poised to extend their winning streak to a seventh consecutive session, driven by strong performances in Asian and US markets.
Investor optimism is fueled by expectations that US President Donald Trump might adopt a more lenient approach to tariffs, focusing on specific countries with targeted measures. This anticipation comes ahead of the President's scheduled announcement on reciprocal tariffs set for April 2, 2025. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday even as Wall Street closed higher overnight on hopes that US administration's tariffs could be be softer than expected.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.39 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.72 per cent, and the broader Topix was higher by 0.29 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.16 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.36 per cent.
Meanwhile, mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.29 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was behind by 1.59 per cent.
7:40 AM
Wall Street closes higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The three key Wall Street indices closed higher overnight.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 597.97 points, or 1.42 per cent, to end at 42,583.32. The S&P 500 added 1.76 per cent and closed at 5,767.57, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.27 per cent to end at 18,188.59.
7:36 AM
Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
