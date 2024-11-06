Positives outweigh negatives, though inflation is a worry: RBI Guv Das

The positives outweigh the negatives in India’s economy, though inflation risks are on the rise, with October’s data expected to be “much higher” than September’s, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Speaking at the Business Standard Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) summit in Mumbai today, the governor expressed confidence in the Indian economy despite some mixed signals in recent data points. “I would not rush to declare that the economy is slowing down. The data coming in is mixed, but the positives outweigh the negatives. By and large, underlying economic activity remains strong,” Das said, highlighting a robust revival in car sales in October, though noting that fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in urban areas were subdued.
Das also reiterated that the non-bank finance company (NBFC) sector is stable, and recent regulatory actions against certain NBFCs were corrective rather than punitive and were taken in the consumer’s interest.
“There are about 9,400 NBFCs; action has been taken against four. RBI action is very calibrated and selective… it is good for the individual institution’s sustainability, for the financial sector, and, above all, for the consumer. All actions are taken in the consumer’s interest,” Das said.
Additionally, Das advised banks to exercise caution regarding unsecured loans, although there is no evidence that these loans are being funnelled into stock markets.
“Banks need to assess the end-use of unsecured loans. Loans given for housing or consumer durables, etc., can be monitored, but open-ended unsecured loans are difficult to track. We are closely watching that segment,” he said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also monitoring the credit-deposit ratio (CD ratio), though it is not strictly codified. The regulator reviews underwriting standards at banks and NBFCs and assesses the liability side of each banking entity.
“Every banker understands that the CD ratio cannot be excessively skewed,” he said.
Das noted that the CD ratio at the system level is around 80 per cent, representing a notable improvement from a few months ago. “There are some outliers, but there is improvement,” he added.
The RBI also examines the balance between liabilities and assets to ensure sustainable credit growth. “When we observe a mismatch developing, we engage with the banking entity. All banks are responding positively,” Das said.
Although the results of the presidential elections in the United States are yet to be finalised, Das indicated that India need not worry about the outcome.
“Overall, India-US relations have become much stronger. There is a strategic partnership between the two countries that will continue regardless of who wins,” he stated. “The Indian economy and financial sector are well-placed and resilient enough to handle any external spillovers.”
However, the RBI, he stressed, is not a passive observer. “As a regulator, we are not bystanders. We are actively engaged in the market,” Das said.