Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 100 pts to 78,200; SMIDs lose; Auto, Realty, Metal, Financials drag
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 100 pts to 78,200; SMIDs lose; Auto, Realty, Metal, Financials drag

Markets Today LIVE: Even as global trade tensions recede in the background for now, RBI MPC decision tomorrow, continued FII selling and third quarter results are expected to drive markets today

SI Reporter New Delhi
Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,682.83 crore on February 5, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 996.28 crore on Wednesday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets trading higher

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 23,761.95

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 78,513.36

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up 69 points in pre-open

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 211 points in pre-open

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cognizant's Dec net profit falls 2% to $546 mn; guides Q1FY26 rev to grow 5.6-7.1%

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Macro trend in the US turning favourable for EMs like India'

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revenue department rejects panel's GST waiver demand on co-lending

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Post healthy Q3 performance, Tata Power stock can see gains ahead

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Atlantia Electricals files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 400 cr

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public sector general insurance employee union oppose 100% FDI move

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A year on, clearing charges still a bone of contention between NSE, BSE

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra expected to begin interest rate cuts

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rate cut expectations push rupee to a new low despite falling dollar index

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Britannia's Q3 PAT likely to slip 5% YoY; margins may contract: Analysts

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC Q3 preview: Cigarette volume may remain resilient; FMCG biz to grow 6%

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp Q3 Preview: Net profit may climb up to Rs 1,130 crore YoY

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Preview: Will SBI Q3 profit rise or fall? Provisions hold key, say analysts

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Several companies turn to mutual funds to help finance acquisitions

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF industry leverage fund-of-fund route to create debt alternative

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 6: Swiggy, SBI, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zomato, Jio Financial Services Nifty entry likely in March, says report

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lupin, Hindalco: 3 stocks to buy today by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: SBI, Hero MotoCorp Q3; Gold; FIIs; RBI MPC; Chamunda IPO

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher amid trade war jitters

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: United Spirits gains over 1% in weak market on closing Hyderabad factory operations

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company has decided to close its Hyderabad factory operations. This closure is part of the Supply Chain Agility Program approved in January 2023. The estimated closure date for factory operations at this unit is set for July 31, 2025.
 

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Info Edge climbs nearly 3% as Q3 profit rises 61% to Rs 242.59 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Q3FY25 net profit attributable to equity holders of Info Edge stood at Rs 242.59 crore, up 61 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The revenue from operations—on a consolidated basis—was nearly 15 per cent higher at Rs 722.3 crore in Q3FY25. Info Edge’s board also approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5.
 

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Power climbs 9% as it swings into black with Q3 net profit at Rs 41.95 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Anil Ambani-led firm reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) of Rs 41.95 crore in Q3FY25. 

The company had recovered from a loss in the previous quarter and had reported a profit of Rs 2,878.15 crore in Q2FY25 due to an exceptional gain of Rs 3,230.42 crore after the deconsolidation of a subsidiary. Reliance Power had reported a loss of Rs 1,136.75 crore in Q3FY24.  

The company's revenue from operations fell 4.6 per cent to Rs 1,852 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 1,943 crore in the corresponding period last year. Expenses decreased by 33 per cent to Rs 2,109.56 crore in Q3FY25, against Rs 3,167.49 crore in the previous year.
 

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy down over 7% as Q3 net loss widens to Rs 799 crore, from Rs 574.4 cr earlier

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 799 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 574.4 crore in the same period last year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,993 crore, up from Rs 3,049 crore in Q3FY24. Swiggy’s gross order value (GOV)—the total worth of all orders placed on its platform—rose 38 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,165 crore. 

The company also reported a 2 per cent Y-o-Y reduction in consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss, which stood at Rs 490 crore.
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty PSU bank and IT indeices among top gainers.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets trading higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets trading higher; Nifty SmallCap up 0.28%

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra among top gainers on BSE.
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 23,761.95

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 23,761.95

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 78,513.36

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 78,513.36

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up 69 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up 69 points in pre-open

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 211 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 211 points in pre-open

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cognizant's Dec net profit falls 2% to $546 mn; guides Q1FY26 rev to grow 5.6-7.1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cognizant Technology Solutions' December quarter net profit declined 2 per cent to $546 million, from $558 million in the year-ago quarter. 

Revenue for 2024 increased 6.8 per cent to $5.1 billion, from $4.7 billion in the previous year. 

The company said its first-quarter 2025 revenue is expected to come in between $5 and $5.1 billion, and register a growth of 5.6 per cent to 7.1 per cent. It also guided for a full-year 2025 revenue between $20.3 - $20.8 billion, registering a growth of 2.6 per cent to 5.1 per cent.
 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Macro trend in the US turning favourable for EMs like India'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The market is moving into a consolidation phase on expectations of a pick up in growth in the coming quarters. In the near-term the market is likely to get a mild boost from a possible 25 bp rate cut by the MPC tomorrow. Even though steadily depreciating INR doesn’t provide a favourable macro backdrop for a rate cut, the MPC is likely to go for a 25 bp cut tomorrow to keep the optimistic momentum provided by the Budget going.

The macro trend in the US is turning favourable for EMs like India. The dollar index slipping to 107.56 and the 10-year yield declining to 4.4 per cent are positives. FIIs are unlikely to press selling the way they did in January. Financials will be in focus today on rate cut expectations."

Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revenue department rejects panel's GST waiver demand on co-lending

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Department of Revenue has rejected a recommendation by a panel led by State Bank of India (SBI) to remove 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on activities related to co-lending among commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to a senior government official.

“We will explore other approaches to address this matter,” the official said.
 
In May last year, the Department of Financial Services had asked SBI to set up a co-lending committee to sort out issues related to its business model. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Secy group on asset monetisation to meet on Thursday; to discuss NMP 2.0

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ahead of a formal rollout of the second edition of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP 2.0), valued at Rs 10 trillion, the Core Group of Secretaries on Asset Monetisation (CGAM), chaired by Cabinet secretary TV Somanathan, will meet on Thursday to discuss the final progress of the first phase of the NMP.

This comes as the Centre fine-tunes plans for the second one.
 
The CGAM, comprising relevant infra secretaries, undertakes periodic review to monitor the progress of transactions. It resolves structural issues, if any, for undertaking the projects in all the sectors covered under the NMP. READ MORE
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 6, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 open higher on Thursday, February 6, amid mixed global cues.
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 233.17 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 78,504.45, and the Nifty50 was at 23,731, ahead by 34.85 points, or 0.15 per cent.
  As investors await the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision, scheduled to be announced on Friday, February 7, from the Monetary Policy Committee meeting that will be underway for the second day today, they will also be keeping an eye on the factors like the selling of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), apart from President Donald Trump's avowed plan to 'own' and 'develop' the Gaza strip. 
  Global powers, including China, Russia and Germany, along with Saudi Arabia, have decried such a move.
  In the previous trading session, FIIs again became net sellers of Indian equities, offloading Rs 1,682.83 crore worth of equities, while domestic institutional investors net bought Rs 996.28 crore worth of equities.
  Investors will also be keeping an eye on third qurter numbers from notable names like State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp,  ITC and Britannia Industries, among others.
  In that backdrop, at 6:43 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,804, around 30 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
  That apart, India is open to reviving talks on a limited trade deal with the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington on February 12, where he will meet American President Donald Trump, a government official said. READ MORE
  Separately, growth in India's dominant services sector in January slumped to the slowest in more than two years as demand softened but remained strong and led to a substantial rate of hiring, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The HSBC final India Services Purchasing Managers' (PMI) Index fell to 56.5 in January from 59.3 in December, lower than a preliminary estimate of 56.8. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, the rupee depreciated to a new intraday low of 87.49 against the dollar on Wednesday, due to expectations of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the RBI (RBI) this week, before ending the day at a new closing low of 87.46. READ MORE
  In other news, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday that India's gold consumption in 2025 is set to moderate from last year's nine-year peak, as a rally in prices to a record high is seen dampening jewellery demand, even as investment demand rises. READ MORE
  In the cash markets, meanwhile, Zomato and Jio Financial Services may find a place in the benchmark index Nifty 50 in the upcoming rejig in March, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. In a report, the research firm stated that it was confident that these two stocks would replace oil marketing firm BPCL and FMCG major Britannia in the index. READ MORE
  In the primary markets, while there is no activity scheduled in the mainline section, in the SME section, Solarium Green Energy IPO and Readymix Construction Machinery IPO will open for subscription; Amwill Healthcare IPO and Ken Enterprises IPO will enter Day 2 of their subscription window; and Chamunda Electricals IPO will see its last day of subscription.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYshare marketstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE Sensexsensex niftyNSE NiftyNifty50BSE NSEBSE NSE equityGlobal stock marketsIndian stock marketsUS stock marketsUS marketsIndian marketsAsian marketsChinese stock marketQ3 resultsIPO GMP

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News