Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 100 pts to 78,200; SMIDs lose; Auto, Realty, Metal, Financials drag

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 open higher on Thursday, February 6, amid mixed global cues. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 233.17 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 78,504.45, and the Nifty50 was at 23,731, ahead by 34.85 points, or 0.15 per cent. As investors await the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision, scheduled to be announced on Friday, February 7, from the Monetary Policy Committee meeting that will be underway for the second day today, they will also be keeping an eye on the factors like the selling of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), apart from President Donald Trump's avowed plan to 'own' and 'develop' the Gaza strip.

Global powers, including China, Russia and Germany, along with Saudi Arabia, have decried such a move.

In the previous trading session, FIIs again became net sellers of Indian equities, offloading Rs 1,682.83 crore worth of equities, while domestic institutional investors net bought Rs 996.28 crore worth of equities.

In that backdrop, at 6:43 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,804, around 30 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.

That apart, India is open to reviving talks on a limited trade deal with the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Washington on February 12, where he will meet American President Donald Trump, a government official said.

Separately, growth in India's dominant services sector in January slumped to the slowest in more than two years as demand softened but remained strong and led to a substantial rate of hiring, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The HSBC final India Services Purchasing Managers' (PMI) Index fell to 56.5 in January from 59.3 in December, lower than a preliminary estimate of 56.8.

Elsewhere, the rupee depreciated to a new intraday low of 87.49 against the dollar on Wednesday, due to expectations of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the RBI (RBI) this week, before ending the day at a new closing low of 87.46.

In other news, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday that India's gold consumption in 2025 is set to moderate from last year's nine-year peak, as a rally in prices to a record high is seen dampening jewellery demand, even as investment demand rises.

In the cash markets, meanwhile, Zomato and Jio Financial Services may find a place in the benchmark index Nifty 50 in the upcoming rejig in March, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. In a report, the research firm stated that it was confident that these two stocks would replace oil marketing firm BPCL and FMCG major Britannia in the index.

In the primary markets, while there is no activity scheduled in the mainline section, in the SME section, Solarium Green Energy IPO and Readymix Construction Machinery IPO will open for subscription; Amwill Healthcare IPO and Ken Enterprises IPO will enter Day 2 of their subscription window; and Chamunda Electricals IPO will see its last day of subscription.