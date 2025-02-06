Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / KFC India operator Sapphire beats profit view as cheaper menu drives demand

KFC India operator Sapphire beats profit view as cheaper menu drives demand

The restaurant operator posted a profit of Rs 11.98 crore ($1.37 million) for the quarter ended December 31

KFC

Sapphire's revenue climbed nearly 14 per cent to Rs 757 crore in the quarter. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sapphire Foods India, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants in the country, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as its cheaper food items helped boost demand from budget-conscious consumers.

The restaurant operator posted a profit of Rs 11.98 crore ($1.37 million) for the quarter ended December 31, up from a profit of Rs 10.14 crore a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 11.68 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Global fast-food chains, including McDonald's and Pizza Hut, have been launching more affordable options in India over the last few quarters to attract consumers stretched thin due to the high cost of living.

 

During the quarter, which sees a number of festivals, KFC promoted its "epic savers" deal starting at Rs 99 ($1.13), while Pizza Hut offered a 50 per cent discount on everything from pizzas to desserts.

Sapphire's revenue climbed nearly 14 per cent to Rs 757 crore in the quarter.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata power

Tata Power, Bank of Baroda ink pact for financing rooftop solar projects

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Interarch bets big on South India; eyes 10% rise in revenue in FY26

Honda

Honda Cars achieves E20 petrol compliance certification for all models

PremiumGodrej Properties

Strong cash flows, robust pipeline boost outlook for Godrej Properties

Women, Indian Women

Oracle India announces programme to train 500,000 in new tech by 2028

Topics : KFC Pizza Hut Sapphire Foods Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon