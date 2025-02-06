Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India; SBI, ITC, Hero Moto Q3 nos eyed
Markets Today LIVE: Even as global trade tensions recede in the background for now, RBI MPC decision tomorrow, continued FII selling and third quarter results are expected to drive markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 6, 2025: As investors await the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision, scheduled to be announced on Friday, February 7, from the Monetary Policy Committee meeting that will be underway for the second day today, they will also be keeping an eye on the factors like the selling of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), apart from President Donald Trump's avowed plan to 'own' and 'develop' the Gaza strip.
Global powers, including China, Russia and Germany, along with Saudi Arabia, have decried such a move.
In the previous trading session, FIIs again became net sellers of Indian equities, offloading Rs 1,682.83 crore worth of equities, while domestic institutional investors net bought Rs 996.28 crore worth of equities.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on third qurter numbers from notable names like State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, ITC and Britannia Industries, among others.
In that backdrop, at 6:43 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,804, around 30 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
That apart, India is open to reviving talks on a limited trade deal with the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington on February 12, where he will meet American President Donald Trump, a government official said. READ MORE
Separately, growth in India's dominant services sector in January slumped to the slowest in more than two years as demand softened but remained strong and led to a substantial rate of hiring, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The HSBC final India Services Purchasing Managers' (PMI) Index fell to 56.5 in January from 59.3 in December, lower than a preliminary estimate of 56.8. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the rupee depreciated to a new intraday low of 87.49 against the dollar on Wednesday, due to expectations of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the RBI (RBI) this week, before ending the day at a new closing low of 87.46. READ MORE
In other news, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday that India's gold consumption in 2025 is set to moderate from last year's nine-year peak, as a rally in prices to a record high is seen dampening jewellery demand, even as investment demand rises. READ MORE
In the cash markets, meanwhile, Zomato and Jio Financial Services may find a place in the benchmark index Nifty 50 in the upcoming rejig in March, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. In a report, the research firm stated that it was confident that these two stocks would replace oil marketing firm BPCL and FMCG major Britannia in the index. READ MORE
In the primary markets, while there is no activity scheduled in the mainline section, in the SME section, Solarium Green Energy IPO and Readymix Construction Machinery IPO will open for subscription; Amwill Healthcare IPO and Ken Enterprises IPO will enter Day 2 of their subscription window; and Chamunda Electricals IPO will see its last day of subscription.
The meeting of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets interest rates, is underway and the outcome will be announced on Friday. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Britannia's Q3 PAT likely to slip 5% YoY; margins may contract: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Britannia, famously known for brands like Marie Gold, JimJam and Good Day, is expected to release its third quarter ended December 31, 2024, results on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Britannia's revenue to grow 5.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), on average, to Rs 4,485 crore as compared to Rs 4,256.33 crore a year ago. The grow is expected to be led by volume in Q3FY25. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is forecasted to slip 3.9 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC Q3 preview: Cigarette volume may remain resilient; FMCG biz to grow 6%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tobacco-to-fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) conglomerate ITC will announce its Q3FY25 numbers on Thursday, February 6, 2025. In the third quarter (Q3FY25) brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect ITC's adjusted net profit to decline 3.5 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on average, to Rs 5,151.12 crore as compared to Rs 5,340 crore a year ago.
PAT is likely to decline due to the low tax rate in the base quarter. However, on a sequential basis, the PAT is expected to rise 3.2 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp Q3 Preview: Net profit may climb up to Rs 1,130 crore YoY
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motorcycle and scooter maker Hero MotoCorp will announce its December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results on February 6, 2025.
Hero MotoCorp is expected to report a steady performance for Q3FY25, with revenue growth driven by higher average selling prices (ASPs) rather than volume growth, analysts said.
They also predict a slight increase in revenues across various forecasts, ranging from 3 per cent to 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), supported by a richer product mix and the ramp-up of 125cc motorcycles. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Preview: Will SBI Q3 profit rise or fall? Provisions hold key, say analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The largest government-owned bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is expected to report a strong set of results for the October-December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
According to analysts, the public sector bank (PSB) is estimated to report a double digit net profit growth on the back of healthy loan book expansion and stable asset quality. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Several companies turn to mutual funds to help finance acquisitions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Companies are increasingly turning to mutual funds (MFs) to help finance their acquisitions even as banks face restrictions on providing debt-financing for such deals.
Mutual funds helped provide debt-financing to deals such as Mankind Pharma’s acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Nirma’s acquisition of Glenmark Life Sciences, and Tata Consumer’s acquisitions of Capital Foods and Organic India, according to market participants.
Banks have limitations on financing such deals in India due to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules. Fund managers expect more issuances to hit the market as companies turn to other pools of debt capital. Consumer firm acquisitions, and deals emanating from corporate insolvency are expected to drive the trend in the future. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF industry leverage fund-of-fund route to create debt alternative
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the quest for a tax-efficient debt fund alternative, the mutual fund (MF) industry is knocking on the doors of Fund of Funds (FoF).
In response to the changes in taxation, the MF industry has been actively exploring ways to create low-risk, tax-efficient alternatives to traditional debt funds. Debt funds, which have traditionally been favoured for short-term investments due to their low risk and predictable returns, lost their indexation benefit in 2023. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 6: Swiggy, SBI, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 799 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 574.4 crore in the same period last year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,993 crore, up from Rs 3,049 crore in Q3FY24.
Swiggy’s gross order value (GOV)—the total worth of all orders placed on its platform—rose 38 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,165 crore. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zomato, Jio Financial Services Nifty entry likely in March, says report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zomato and Jio Financial Services may find a place in the benchmark index Nifty 50 in the upcoming rejig in March, believes Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. In a report, the research firm stated that it was confident that these two stocks would replace oil marketing firm BPCL and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Britannia in the index.
“This shake-up could lead to substantial inflows into Zomato and Jio Fin, with estimates of $631 million and $320 million, respectively. (Adjusting to Next 50, the flows will get adjusted lower). On the flip side, the exclusion of BPCL and Britannia would likely result in outflows of $201 million and $240 million, respectively,” stated Nuvama. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lupin, Hindalco: 3 stocks to buy today by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets took a pause after the recent rally and ended slightly lower on Wednesday. Following an initial uptick, Nifty remained range-bound throughout the session and ultimately settled at 23,686.65.
The key highlight of the session, yesterday, was the strong participation from broader indices, which posted gains ranging from 0.7 per cent to 1.85 per cent.
Going forward, the Nifty index may continue to consolidate after its recent surge, but the broader trend remains positive unless there is a decisive close below the 23,400 level. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: SBI, Hero MotoCorp Q3; Gold; FIIs; RBI MPC; Chamunda IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices continued their strong upward trend on Wednesday. Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to $2,865 per ounce, after peaking at a record high of $2,882.16 earlier. US gold futures also saw a 0.6 per cent increase to $2,893. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher amid trade war jitters
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks ended with gains overnight as disappointing earnings and mixed economic data counterbalanced easing jitters of a spreading global trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.24 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 44,873.28, the S&P 500 rose 23.60 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 6,061.48 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 38.32 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 19,692.33.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher tracking gains on Wall Street, with only Hong Kong trading slightly lower on Thursday.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.15 per cent, and the Topix added 0.21 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 1.03 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.74 per cent, while the Kosdaq gained 0.71 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was marginally lower by 0.03 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.61 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
