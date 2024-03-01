Stock of this music company has zoomed 250% in last 10 months

Shares of Tips Industries (Tips Music) were up nearly 2 per cent to Rs. 527.95 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after Warner Music announced it has expanded its agreement with the company.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company also approved the proposal for buyback of up to 5,95,000 equity shares at a price of Rs. 625 per share for a total consideration of Rs. 37.18 crore through a tender offer.

Shares of Tips Music had hit a record high of Rs. 530.95 on Thursday, February 29. In the past 10 months, the stock price of the company has zoomed 250 per cent. However, at 10:49 am; Tips Music was trading 2 per cent lower at Rs 508.70 as compared to a 0.91 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.