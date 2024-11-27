Stocks to Watch, Nov 27: Wipro, NTPC Green, JSW Steel, SAIL, Angel One

Stocks to Watch on November 27, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 6:55 AM, were trading 23 points higher at 24,240.5. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex shed 105.79 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 80,004.06. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled 27.40 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 24,194.50, after reaching an intraday high of 24,343.30.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in spotlight for today's (November 27) session:

Adani Group stocks: Two global rating agencies, Moody’s and Fitch, downgraded the outlook for several Adani Group companies from “Stable” to “Negative” on Tuesday, citing escalating legal and governance risks. Fitch also placed certain Adani firms under the “Rating Watch Negative (RWN)” status.

The downgrades follow bribery charges filed last week by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a New York district court against the group’s founder, Gautam Adani, and seven others in connection with projects under Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd are said to have delayed a proposed sale of at least 12 per cent in their Indian food venture.

Siemens: The company reported a 45 per cent rise in its consolidated profit reported for the September-2024 ended financial quarter to Rs 830.7 crore, up from Rs 571.3 crore a year ago.

UltraTech Cement: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) sanctioned the composite scheme of arrangement between Kesoram Industries and the company.

Additionally, the company's board has approved the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis.

NTPC Green/ NTPC: Shares of much awaited NTPC Green will list on bourses today. The initial public offering (IPO) opened on November 19, 2024 and closed on November 22, 2024. Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (CSPGCL) to develop up to 2000 MW renewable energy projects including floating solar.

Angel One: Angel One Asset Management Company (AMC) has received an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to start its mutual fund business.

Vedanta: UK-based Vedanta Resources, parent of India’s Vedanta, has accepted bids worth $800 million for two planned dollar bonds to refinance outstanding debt due in 2028, as per reports.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS is recalibrating its strategy to capitalise on high-growth markets while managing global economic uncertainties. By focusing on India and other emerging geographies, the company aims to strengthen its presence in regions ripe for significant IT expansion. JSW Steel/ Steel Authority of India (SAIL): Both companies are in talks with Mongolian authorities to secure imports of coking coal, signalling a strategic move to diversify their supply sources, as per reports. JSW Steel plans to purchase 2,500 metric tons, while SAIL aims to secure 75,000 metric tons.

Wipro: The company announced the extension of its work with Marelli for an additional four years.

Hyundai Motor India: The company received a show-cause notice with demand of over Rs 5 crore, including interest, from the Maharashtra State Tax Authority for alleged excess input tax credit claim.

Infosys: The IT firm will be paying out 90 per cent of performance bonuses to eligible employees for the second quarter of FY25 (Q2FY25).

Reliance Power: Reliance Power (RPower) has received a stay order from the Delhi High Court (HC) against a debarment notice issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The notice had barred the company and its subsidiaries from participating in SECI’s tenders for three years, according to a stock exchange filing.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment and its subsidiary Margo Networks have lost their claims in the arbitration against Navratna PSU RailTel Corporation of India. An arbitration tribunal -- formed over the dispute over the termination of the contract for content-on-demand (COD) by the PSU -- rejected the claim of Margo Networks.

Nippon Life India AMC: Nippon Life India Asset Management (AMC) acquired two premium commercial properties at One Lodha Place in Mumbai's Lower Parel locality for a combined value of Rs 486.03 crore, according to inspector general of registration (IGR) documents provided by square yards.

Devyani International: Sreejit Madhavan Nair, CEO-Costa Coffee has tendered his resignation effective from close of business hours of January 8, 2025. Kamaljit Singh Bedi will assume the role of CEO for Costa Coffee and the airport business. Currently, Kamaljit is responsible for all operations related to institutional business and new business ventures. Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M launched its latest electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chengalpattu, near Chennai.

