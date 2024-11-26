Alternative investment funds gain currency as fund raise tops Rs 5 trillion

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) have crossed Rs 5 trillion in terms of funds raised, while investment commitments have surpassed Rs 12 trillion for the first time as of September, data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, funds raised and commitments in AIFs have surged around 30 per cent each, with wealthy individuals embracing the investment vehicle in search of better returns.

AIFs are pooled investment vehicles for affluent investors where investments are drawn in tranches, and thus funds raised trail the commitment amount. Nearly 70 per cent of these investments are in the unlisted market, where returns can be outsized compared to traditional equity investments in the listed space.

The total investments made by AIFs have inched closer to Rs 4.5 trillion. However, real estate continues to command the highest share in investments, at Rs 75,000 crore, or nearly 16.5 per cent of the total investments.

AIFs have higher entry barriers as they invest in more niche products, such as unlisted assets, startups, private credit, and other riskier assets.

“AIFs offer access to absolute return products across both liquid and illiquid asset classes, including derivatives, private equity, infrastructure, fixed income, and credit. Regulatory reforms introduced by Sebi, aimed at enhancing transparency, have significantly bolstered investor confidence in the AIF sector,” said Deepak Sood, partner and head of fixed income, Alpha Alternatives.

“The growing wealth in India, coupled with the need for diversified asset allocation, is driving the AIF industry; this is further supported by enabling regulatory reforms,” said Rakshat Kapoor, head of private credit and chief investment officer, Modulus Alternatives.

Over the past couple of years, Sebi has stepped up its monitoring of AIFs and introduced measures such as valuation benchmarking, mandatory dematerialisation, and norms on liquidation, which have helped in the growth of the segment, said industry players.

The market regulator has recently proposed changes to the norms governing angel funds, which currently fall under Category-I of AIFs and account for over Rs 4,500 crore in funds raised. The proposals aim to ease certain norms and allow smaller investments by angel funds. However, these may be restricted to accredited investors to address concerns regarding exposure to high risk.

AIFs that invest in startups or early-stage ventures and small and medium enterprises fall under Category-I AIFs. Category-II AIFs, which account for nearly two-thirds of the investments made, include real estate funds, private equity funds (PE funds), and funds for distressed assets. The third category includes hedge funds and other funds that use complex trading strategies.

There has also been a surge in the private credit space, with many companies seeking capital from alternative sources beyond banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

“The multifold growth of private credit within the AIF segment is primarily driven by higher yields, regular income, and well-managed contained risk compared to traditional regular income investments. We see this macro trend continuing for some time,” added Kapoor.

Experts also attribute the growth in AIFs to the rise in the affluent class and investments from family offices seeking consistent performance and high-yielding assets.

Earlier this year, financial regulators raised concerns about the circumvention of key regulations through AIFs, with the amount under scrutiny running into several thousand crores. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Sebi stepped in to curb such instances and imposed certain restrictions to manage evergreening of loans and circumvention.