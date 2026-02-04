ONGC, BPCL among 3 oil stocks with 10% upside potential: Choice Broking

Aakash Shah, technical analyst at Choice Equity Broking expects ONGC, Oil India and BPCL to gain up to 10 per cent from here based on the strong chart patterns.

