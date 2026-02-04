Tech stocks sink as Anthropic AI triggers global selloff; Nifty IT skids 6%

India’s information technology (IT) stocks slid sharply on Wednesday after Wall Street's software peers tumbled, following the latest rollout of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty50 index was up 0.18 per cent, as of 9:50 AM, a day after it notched the best day in over eight months on the US-India trade deal. On this tariff news, the IT index registered a gain of 1.4 per cent on Tuesday.

However, the concern on Wednesday stemmed after AI startup Anthropic released a productivity tool for in-house lawyers. Investors worry that the development of such AI tools will hurt software companies and hurt profitability across the industry.

The release of the automative tool triggered a selloff on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq index ending 1.43 per cent lower on Tuesday. A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of US software stocks sank 6 per cent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day decline since April’s tariff-fueled selloff, Bloomberg reported. Asian peers also tracked losses, with legal software and data services firms falling.