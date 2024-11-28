Stocks to Watch, Nov 28: Vedanta, BoB, HDFC Bank, Adani Group shares, BoI

Stocks to Watch, November 28, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:02 AM, were trading 13.95 points higher at 24,313.5. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex settled at 80,234.08, up 230.02 points or 0.29 per cent from its previous close. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,274.90, up 80.40 points or 0.33 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be on investors' radar for today's (November 28) session:

Adani Group stocks: Three top executives of Adani Green Energy — Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain —have not been accused of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the charges of US authorities, the company said in a statement.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) indictment, which has five counts or charges, does not have any mention of Chairman Gautam Adani, Executive Director Sagar Adani, or Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vneet Jaain and excludes them in count one: “Conspiracy to Violate the FCPA”. Neither does it have any mention of these three names in count five: “Conspiracy to obstruct justice”.

The development follows bribery charges filed last week by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a New York district court against the group’s founder, Gautam Adani, and seven others in connection with projects under Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

PSB stocks: Public sector banks (PSBs) have secured approval from the finance ministry to raise Rs 25,200 crore in the current financial year (2024-25) from the equity market. The move will help PSBs fund their growth and meet the regulatory requirement of 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS).

Vedanta: Moody’s Ratings upgraded the corporate family rating of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) following its successful liability management exercises. The rating agency has upgraded the corporate family rating of the company from B3 to B2.

Additionally, Vedanta Aluminium has partnered with PwC India to bolster biodiversity conservation and carbon reduction in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M has committed Rs 4,500 crore on the overall development, including the creation of production capacity, for the two new ground-up electric brands, as per reports.

Godrej Properties: The company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to sell equity shares to investors for raising up to Rs 6,000 crore to fund its growth plan.

Bank of India (BoI): The public sector bank raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 10-year infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.41 per cent on Wednesday.

Bank of Baroda (BoB): The bank secured Rs 3,500 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant Tier-2 bonds at the same coupon rate, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Sudarshan Chemical: Two promoters of Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Pradeep Ramwilas Rathi and Subhadra Pradeep Rathi, sold a 3 per cent stake in the company for Rs 197 crore through open market transactions. According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, Pradeep Ramwilas Rathi offloaded 7.6 lakh shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries, while Subhadra Pradeep Rathi sold 20.75 lakh shares.

Welspun Corp: Welspun Mauritius Holdings Limited (WMHL) has divested a 5 per cent equity stake in East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) for an overall consideration of 218.9 million Saudi Riyal (about Rs 480 crore). EPIC is a step-down listed associate of Welspun Corp in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Oceanic Foods: Oceanic Foods, engaged in the business of production and sale of dehydrated spices and vegetables, settled with the capital markets regulator Sebi a case related to an alleged violation of disclosure lapses by paying Rs 12.22 lakh towards the settlement fee.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender launched the Pragati Savings Account, designed to address the banking needs of rural and semi-urban residents across India.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced progress in the ‘Embedding Specialist Nurses in Diabetes Care’ project, in collaboration with Diabetes Africa and St Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College in Ethiopia.

Emami Realty: The company is planning to develop 22 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces over the next seven years with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 15,000 crore.

KEC International: The company has secured prestigious turnkey orders worth Rs 1,704 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business for design, supply and installation of 765 kV Transmission Lines and GIS Substations from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). Aster DM: The company has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 13 per cent stake in Aster Aadhar Hospital, formerly Prerana Hospital.