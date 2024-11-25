Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, Zomato, RIL, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp

Stocks to watch on November 25, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:00 AM, were trading 424 points higher at 23,311.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex jumped as much as 1,961.32 points or 2.54 per cent to settle at 79,117.11 and NSE Nifty50 ended higher by 557.35 points or 2.39 per cent at 23,907.25.

Here is a list of stocks that will be eyed by investors and traders for today's (November 25) session:

Adani Group stocks: A US agency said on Sunday that it is reviewing the impact of Department of Justice bribery allegations against the founder of India's Adani Group on the agency's prior agreement to lend more than $550 million to a Sri Lankan port development backed by the group.

Meanwhile, the winter session of Parliament is set to begin on a confrontational note on Monday, with the Opposition INDIA bloc calling for discussions on a range of pressing issues, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s charges against Gautam Adani, and seven others, in a bribery and fraud case.

Vedanta: The Mumbai bench of the NCLT has asked Vedanta to call for a meeting of its secured and unsecured creditors and shareholders in the next 90 days to discuss the proposed demerger. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal had earlier said the proposed demerger of the company's diverse verticals that represent more than 15 commodities will see it progress from being asset managers to asset owners.

Maruti Suzuki: The company in collaboration with gas distribution companies will boost its CNG car sales in the “next top 10 markets”, MSIL senior executive officer (marketing and sales) Partho Banerjee said.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender has securitised new car loans by issuing pass-through certificates (PTCs) valued at just over Rs 12,700 crore. The securitisation transactions are expected to generate liquidity.

PVR Inox: The company will have 2,000 screens by the year 2026 with more focus on expansion in the southern market’s Tier II and III cities. As of Q3FY25, the company’s overall screen portfolio includes 1,747 screens in 356 cinemas across 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Hero MotoCorp: The 2-wheeler company and its US-based partner Zero Motorcycles are in the advanced stage of developing a mid-sized performance segment electric motorcycle, according to a top company executive. In 2023 the companies announced collaboration for the development of premium electric bikes.

Reliance Industries (RIL): One of the two drivers of RIL’s recent underperformance - weak refining margin - has reversed but the other, poor-retail top-line growth, is difficult to anticipate, brokerage JP Morgan said in a report.

Zomato: Online food delivery giant Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23. This is part of the latest reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE.

Solar power companies: The Indian solar sector is bracing for impact after the US charges against the Adani group and NYSE-listed Azure Power last week. While a 12gigawatt (Gw) manufacturing-linked solar power project auctioned by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) — a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy — is in the middle of the storm involving the Adani group and several states, the solar renewable industry itself fears a severe backlash.

Zee Entertainment: ZEE Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka, who resigned from the post of managing director (MD) last week, has also withdrawn himself from reappointment for the post in the coming annual general meeting (AGM), according to an exchange filing.

Patanjali Foods: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved’s total income has risen by 23.15 per cent to Rs 9,335.32 crore in FY24. In FY24 Patanjali Ayurved's other income was at Rs 2,875.29 crore as compared to Rs 46.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank of India: the public sector lender has plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of 10-year infrastructure bonds this week, as per reports.

Realty stocks: 26 major listed real estate firms in India have sold properties worth around Rs 35,000 crore during the September quarter with Godrej Properties reporting the highest sales bookings.

Signature Global: The company has plans to launch multiple housing projects worth Rs 50,000 crore in Delhi-NCR over the next three years as part of its expansion plan amid strong consumer demand.

Honeywell Automation: The company will sell its personal protective equipment business to Protective Industrial Products for about $1.33 billion in cash, it said on Friday, further streamlining its business.