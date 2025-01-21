Stocks to Watch, Jan 21: Zomato, Dixon Tech, MCX, Oberoi Realty, IDBI Bank

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Indian bourses will likely make a flat beginning on Tuesday, reflected GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading just 15 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,415 level.

On Monday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 454 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 77,073.44, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,344.75, rising 141 points or 0.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Tuesday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep track:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Cyient DLM, India Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indoco Remedies, Jana Small Finance Bank, KEI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, South Indian Bank, Tanla Platforms, and UCO Bank are set to announce their quarterly earnings on January 21.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX): Reported Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 160 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 5.4 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 150 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue climbed to Rs 300 crore from Rs 200 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 190 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 17.8 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 64.08 per cent.

Dixon Technologies: Q3 consolidated net profit soared 122.8 per cent to Rs 216.2 crore, compared to Rs 97.1 crore. Revenue surged 117 per cent to Rs 10,453.7 crore from Rs 4,818.3 crore, while Ebitda jumped 111.8 per cent to Rs 390.5 crore from Rs 184.4 crore. However, margins declined by 10 basis points to 3.7 per cent from 3.8 per cent.

Oberoi Realty: Q3 consolidated net profit surged to Rs 610 crore from Rs 360 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 590 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue grew to Rs 1,400 crore from Rs 1,054 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda rose to Rs 860 crore from Rs 509 crore Y-o-Y, with margins improving to 60.67 per cent from 48.34 per cent. The company declared a Rs 2 per share dividend and approved the amalgamation of Nirmal Lifestyle Realty with Oberoi Realty.

Zomato: Q3 consolidated net profit fell to Rs 59 crore, down from Rs 140 crore Y-o-Y and well below the estimated Rs 270 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 162 crore, missing the estimated Rs 260 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 3 per cent versus the expected 5 per cent.

L&T Finance Holdings: Q3 consolidated net profit declined to Rs 626 crore from Rs 640 crore Y-o-Y but beat the estimate of Rs 579 crore. Revenue increased to Rs 4,098 crore from Rs 3,534 crore Y-o-Y. Gross Stage 3 ratio stood at 3.23 per cent versus 3.19 per cent Q-o-Q, and Net Stage 3 ratio was 0.97 per cent, up from 0.96 per cent Q-o-Q.

IDBI Bank: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 1,910 crore from Rs 1,460 crore Y-o-Y. GNPA ratio improved to 3.57 per cent from 3.68 per cent Q-o-Q, while NNPA declined to 0.18 per cent from 0.20 per cent.

Central Bank of India: Q3 standalone net profit increased to Rs 960 crore from Rs 720 crore Y-o-Y. GNPA ratio improved to 3.86 per cent from 4.59 per cent Q-o-Q, and NNPA declined to 0.59 per cent from 0.69 per cent.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 530 crore from Rs 421 crore Y-o-Y but declined from Rs 550 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 3,206 crore from Rs 2,881 crore Y-o-Y. GNPA ratio rose to 4.08 per cent from 3.95 per cent Q-o-Q, and NNPA increased to 0.94 per cent from 0.85 per cent.

Sunteck Realty: Q3 consolidated net profit surged to Rs 42.52 crore compared to a loss of Rs 9.7 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 34.63 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue jumped to Rs 162 crore from Rs 42.4 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 48.38 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 14.8 crore Y-o-Y, with margins improving to 29.91 per cent from -34.91 per cent.

AGI Greenpac: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 90.5 crore from Rs 67.1 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 72.1 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue grew to Rs 660 crore from Rs 622 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda increased to Rs 180 crore from Rs 150 crore Y-o-Y, with margins improving to 28.07 per cent from 24.14 per cent.

APL Apollo Tubes: Q3 Ebitda rose to Rs 345 crore from Rs 279 crore Y-o-Y, while consolidated net profit increased to Rs 217 crore from Rs 165 crore Y-o-Y.

IndoStar Capital Finance: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 27.7 crore from Rs 16.9 crore Y-o-Y.

Cipla: USFDA inspection at Cipla’s Medispray facility in Kundaib, Goa, concluded with one observation under Form 483.

Vodafone Idea: Issued a clarification denying any communication from the government about a potential Rs 1 lakh crore AGR dues waiver.

REC Ltd.: Announced the transfer of Rajasthan Power Transmission Part I to Adani Energy Solutions, including Rs 15 crore in professional fees and reimbursement of expenses.

TCS: Opened a new delivery center in France to drive AI-powered transformation in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Landmark Cars: Received a Letter of Intent from JSW MG Motor India to establish new MG Select dealerships in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

EaseMyTrip: Partnered with Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau to promote tourism.