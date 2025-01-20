Stocks to Watch, Jan 20: Paytm, Zomato, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Adani Energy

Stocks to watch on Monday, January 20, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a flattish start on Monday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading just 19 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,296 level.

On Friday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bears with the BSE Sensex closing 423 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 76,619.33, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,203.20, falling 108 points or 0.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Monday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: The quarterly earnings for several prominent companies are set to be announced on January 20, including One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Dixon Technologies, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, APL Apollo Tubes, ICICI Securities, L&T Finance, MCX India, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Newgen Software Technologies.

Listings today: Laxmi Dental (Mainline) and Barflex Polyfilms (SME) will list on the bourses.

Wipro: Q3 net profit increased to Rs 3,354 crore from Rs 3,209 crore Q-o-Q, while revenue was Rs 22,319 crore, slightly above estimates. Ebit rose to Rs 3,864 crore, with margins improving to 17.31 per cent. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Tech Mahindra: Q3 net profit declined to Rs 983 crore from Rs 1,250 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue was flat at Rs 13,290 crore, while EBIT improved to Rs 1,357 crore, with margins rising to 10.21 per cent. The company secured $745 million in net new deal wins.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Q3 net profit increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,300 crore from Rs 3,000 crore. Interest income rose to Rs 13,400 crore from Rs 11,800 crore. GNPA was stable at 1.50 per cent, and NNPA improved to 0.41 per cent from 0.43 per cent Q-o-Q.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Q3 net profit surged 68 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 724 crore, with revenue rising to Rs 5,045 crore from Rs 4,305 crore. The combined ratio improved to 102.7 per cent from 103.6 per cent.

Indian Hotels: Q3 net profit increased to Rs 582 crore from Rs 452 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 555 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue rose to Rs 2,533 crore from Rs 1,964 crore, and Ebitda grew to Rs 962 crore, with margins improving to 37.97 per cent from 37.29 per cent.

Chennai Petroleum: Turned profitable in Q3 with an Ebitda of Rs 240 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 675 crore in the previous quarter (Q-o-Q). Margins improved to 1.54 per cent from -4.68 per cent. Net profit stood at Rs 10.5 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 630 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue rose to Rs 15,600 crore from Rs 14,400 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions: Announced the acquisition of Superheights Infraspace for Rs 475 crore, representing a 100 per cent equity purchase.

Rallis India: Q3 net profit fell to Rs 11 crore from Rs 24 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 98 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue declined to Rs 520 crore from Rs 560 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda dropped to Rs 44 crore, with margins contracting to 8.43 per cent from 10.37 per cent.

Hitachi Energy: Plans to raise Rs 4,200 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Sigachi Industries: Q3 net profit rose 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 21.35 crore, supported by a 27 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 140 crore. Ebitda grew to Rs 33.2 crore, with margins expanding to 23.79 per cent from 20.36 per cent.

Avantel: Q3 net profit increased to Rs 20.1 crore from Rs 16.3 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue grew to Rs 70.7 crore from Rs 59.3 crore, while Ebitda rose to Rs 32.04 crore, with margins expanding to 45.33 per cent from 41.20 per cent.

Can Fin Homes: Q3 net profit rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 212 crore from Rs 200 crore. Interest income increased to Rs 980 crore from Rs 900 crore.

Hyundai India: Launched the Creta EV at an introductory price of Rs 18 lakh, with all variants priced below Rs 20 lakh.

TD Power Systems: Secured an order worth Rs 57 crore from NPCIL for the supply of induction motors.

Tata Motors: Unveiled the Harrier EV at Auto Expo 2025 and announced plans to establish 500 EV chargers across India.

RBL Bank: Q3 net profit declined to Rs 32.6 crore from Rs 230 crore Y-o-Y. Interest income rose to Rs 3,500 crore from Rs 3,200 crore. Provisions increased to Rs 1,180 crore from Rs 618 crore, while GNPA rose slightly to 2.92 per cent from 2.88 per cent. NNPA improved to 0.53 per cent from 0.79 per cent.

SG Finserve: Q3 net profit increased to Rs 23.7 crore from Rs 21.7 crore Y-o-Y. The company has MoUs worth Rs 5,000 crore to achieve its FY27 loan book target of Rs 6,000 crore. Its current loan book stands at Rs 1,570 crore, with targets of Rs 2,500 crore in FY25, Rs 4,000 crore in FY26, and Rs 6,000 crore in FY27, representing a 60 per cent CAGR.

IOL Chemicals and Pharma: Received EDQM certification for its "Mesalazine" product, enabling exports to Europe and other CEP-accepting countries.

Control Print: Q3 net profit declined to Rs 8.3 crore from Rs 13.4 crore Y-o-Y, despite a rise in revenue to Rs 103 crore from Rs 88.6 crore. Ebitda fell to Rs 17.3 crore, with margins contracting to 16.73 per cent from 24.63 per cent. The company declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Sterlite Tech: Narrowed its Q3 net loss to Rs 24 crore from Rs 57 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda rose to Rs 130 crore, with margins improving to 10.5 per cent from 8 per cent.