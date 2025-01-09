Stocks to Watch, Jan 9, 2025: TCS, TaMo, M&M, Manappuram Finance, LIC, MOIL

Stocks to Watch on January 9, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:20 AM, were trading 62.35 points lower at 23,719. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex closed down 0.06 per cent or 50.62 points at 78,148.49. Likewise, NSE Nifty50 settled in the red at 23,688.95 with losses of 19 points or 0.08 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today (January 9, 2025):

Results today: TCS, IREDA, Tata Elxsi, and others will announce their quarterly earnings on January 9.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, reported a 3 per cent increase in wholesale volume to 104,427 units as compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 20 per cent compared to the prior quarter ended September 30, 2024. However, retail sales of 106,334 units in the third quarter (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 3 per cent compared to Q3 FY24 and up 3 per cent compared to Q2 FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): M&M has de-risked its semiconductor supply chain for its new electric vehicles (EVs) BE 6 and XEV 9e, which were unveiled in November last year and deliveries expected to commence in March, as per reports.

P N Gadgil Jewellers: In its Q3 update, the company said its retail segment saw a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth of around 42 per cent compared to Q3 FY24. The franchise segment experienced a Y-o-Y revenue increase of around 87 per cent, while the E‐commerce segment grew by around 98 per cent compared to Q3 FY24.

Dixon Technologies: Apple Inc. supplier Dixon Technologies India Ltd. has asked India to pay them billions of rupees in subsidies they think they are entitled to under the government’s production incentives program. The government pledged a total of Rs 41,000 crore ($4.8 billion) in subsidies to manufacturers, and part of that remains unallocated because some companies didn’t meet estimated production targets. Dixon could get as much as Rs 100 crore if the government releases the funds.

LIC: Registrations under the Bima Sakhi scheme of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) crossed the 52,000 mark within a month of its launch.

Nuvoco Vistas: Nirma Group promoted Nuvoco Vistas Corp’s earlier shared plans to acquire Vadraj Cement through the insolvency route would entail a deal size of Rs 2800-3000 crore, as per reports.

Hyundai Motor India: Hyundai Motor announced new variants and feature upgrades for three of its popular models - Venue, Verna and Grand i10 NIOS.

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Group has announced the launch of a mixed-use development, Brigade Gateway, at Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad. The project’s residential component is expected to contribute Rs 3,300 crore in revenue.

Titan: Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd inaugurated its first exclusive brand store, IRTH, under its expansion plans in Chennai and aims to achieve a revenue target of Rs 1,000 crore by FY2027 from its IRTH and Fastrack bags business divisions.

MOIL: The company received a penalty order from the Collector of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, amounting to Rs 16.77 crore.

Adani Ports: The company entered the global top 10 list of transportation and transportation infrastructure companies in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings for 2024.

ONGC: Energy major BP will act as a technical service provider to help boost oil and gas output from the country's largest producing field, off India's west coast. BP has promised an increase of up to 60 per cent in production of oil and gas output from the Mumbai High field, discovered in 1974.

Manappuram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday lifted restrictions imposed on Manappuram Finance arm Asirvad Micro Finance with immediate effect, after being satisfied with the actions taken by these companies to adhere to regulatory guidelines.

Lupin: The company received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Pithampur Unit-1 manufacturing facility that manufactures both APIs and finished products.