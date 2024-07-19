Stocks to watch, July 19: Infosys, RIL, Vi, LTTS, Tata Consumer, DRL, CEAT

Stocks to watch on Friday, July 19: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 may see a positive opening today, buoyed by mixed global cues.

At 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 19 points, trading at 24,828.50 levels, indicating a higher start for the day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the US, markets closed lower with the Dow Jones leading the losses, down 1.29 per cent, followed by the S&P 500 (down 0.78 per cent) and Nasdaq (down 0.70 per cent). Meanwhile, US weekly jobless claims saw an increase amid seasonal fluctuations, highlighting ongoing volatility in the labour market.

Across Asia, most markets traded in the red. Australia's ASX200 fell 1.05 per cent, Korea's Kospi dropped over 1.05 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, meanwhile, was off lows, and rose 0.11 per cent after the announcement of inflation figures, which met street expectations.

Back home, Infosys will be in focus after its ADRs traded 9.5 per cent higher following better-than-expected Q1 results.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors were net buyers on July 18, acquiring shares worth Rs 5,483.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,904.25 crore.

Earnings radar



Wipro, Reliance Industries , UltraTech Cement, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, JSW Steel, Union Bank of India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Blue Dart Express, CreditAccess Grameen, Fedbank Financial Services, Indian Hotels, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Patanjali Foods, Aether Industries, Atul, PVR Inox, Route Mobile, RPG Life Sciences, Tejas Networks, and Transformers and Rectifiers (India) among other will announced their Q1 results today

Meanwhile, here are few stocks to keep an eye on July 19:

Infosys: Profit down 20.1 per cent to Rs 6,368 crore (Q-o-Q). Other income drops 72 per cent to Rs 733 crore; Revenue grows 3.7 per cent to Rs 39,315 crore. Ebit increases 8.8 per cent to Rs 8,288 crore; Margin expands to 21.1 per cent. The company also raised FY25 revenue growth forecast to 3-4 per cent.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS): Indian engineering research and development services provider L&T Technology Services retained its full-year revenue growth forecast of 8 per cent-10 per cent but missed quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday due to prolonged weakness in its key US market.

The company's revenue grew about 7 per cent to Rs 2,462 crore ($294.4 million) for the three months ending June 30, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 2,531 crore, per LSEG data.

Shoppers Stop: Q1FY25 net loss at Rs 22.7 crore Y-o-Y; Revenue increases 7.6 per cent to Rs 1,069.3 crore.

Rallis India: Profit declines 23.8 per cent to Rs 48 crore in Q1FY25; Revenue rises 0.1 per cent to Rs 783 crore.

JSW Infrastructure: Q1FY25 profit slips 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 292.4 crore; Revenue jumps 15 per cent to Rs 1,009.8 crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL): Signs non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company for Vonoprazan tablets in India.



Sagar Cements: Net loss narrows to Rs 28.4 crore; Revenue rises 3.9 per cent to Rs 560.6 crore.

GPT Infraprojects: Receives Rs 103 crore order from NHAI and Eastern Railway.

Dixon Technologies: CCI approves acquisition of up to 56 per cent shareholding of Ismartu India.

Tech Mahindra: Approves merger of subsidiary vCustomer Philippines (Cebu) Inc. with parent company.

Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA classifies injectables manufacturing facility inspection in Gujarat as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

Tata Technologies: Profit declines 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 162 crore in Q1FY25; Revenue rises 0.9 per cent to Rs 1,269 crore. Ebitda down 7.7 per cent at Rs 231.1 crore and margin dips to 18.2 per cent.

Persistent Systems: Profit drops 2.8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 306.4 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue rose 5.7 per cent to Rs 2,737.2 crore. EBIT grows 2.6 per cent to Rs 384 crore, EBIT margin dips to 14 per cent.

Dalmia Bharat: Profit rises 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 145 crore in Q1FY25; Revenue drops 0.2 per cent to Rs 3,621 crore.

JTL Industries: Opens QIP issue on July 18 at a floor price of Rs 221.57 per share.

Tata Consumer Products: Capital Raising Committee to meet on July 23 to finalise rights issue details worth Rs 3,000 crore.

Grindwell Norton: Recommends Subodh Nadkarni as Chairman following Keki Elavia’s retirement.

South Indian Bank: Profit surges 45.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 294.1 crore in Q1FY25; Net interest income increases 7.2 per cent to Rs 865.8 crore. In terms of asset quality, Gross NPA remains flat Q-o-Q at 4.50 per cent; Net NPA falls to 1.44 per cent.

Tanla Platforms: Profit increases 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 141.2 crore in Q1FY25; Revenue grows 10 per cent to Rs 1,002.2 crore.

CIE Automotive India: Profit increases 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 216.4 crore in Q1FY25; Revenue drops 1.2 per cent to Rs 2,292.7 crore.

CEAT: Profit jumps 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 154.2 crore in Q1FY25; Revenue increases 8.8 per cent to Rs 3,192.8 crore.

Vodafone Idea: Approves second tranche of preferential equity shares allotment worth Rs 614.5 crore to Nokia Solutions and Ericsson India.