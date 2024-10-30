Stocks to Watch, Oct 30: Marico, Concor, GSK, Voltas, Allied Blenders, GHCL

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Indian bourses are poised for a negative start on Wednesday, indicated GIFT Nifty, the futures were trading 38 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,439 level.

On Tuesday, the benchmarks settled in green with the BSE Sensex closing 363.99 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 80,369.03, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,466.85, rising 127.70 points or 0.52 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Marico Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue grew by 7.59 per cent to Rs 2,664 crore, up from Rs 2,476 crore. Ebitda increased by 5.03 per cent to Rs 522 crore from Rs 497 crore, again below the estimate of Rs 530 crore. The Ebitda margin fell by 47 bps to 19.59 per cent. Net profit rose by 20.27 per cent to Rs 433 crore, up from Rs 360 crore, exceeding the estimate of Rs 389 crore.

Container Corp Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue grew by 4.23 per cent to Rs 2,288 crore from Rs 2,195 crore. Ebitda increased by 6.59 per cent to Rs 582 crore from Rs 546 crore. The Ebitda margin improved by 56 bps to 25.43 per cent. However, net profit fell by 0.54 per cent to Rs 366 crore from Rs 368 crore.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals FY25 (Consolidated, YoY) : Revenue increased by 5.53 per cent to Rs 1,010 crore, up from Rs 957 crore. Ebitda rose by 11 per cent to Rs 321.27 crore, compared to Rs 289.43 crore. The Ebitda margin improved by 156 bps to 31.8 per cent, exceeding the estimate of 31.5 per cent. Net profit grew by 15.59 per cent to Rs 252 crore, up from Rs 218 crore.

Voltas Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue increased by 14.26 per cent to Rs 2,619 crore, compared to Rs 2,292 crore. Ebitda surged by 131.42 per cent to Rs 162 crore from Rs 70 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded by 313 bps to 6.18 per cent. Net profit skyrocketed by 269.44 per cent to Rs 133 crore, up from Rs 36 crore.

Prestige Estates Projects Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue rose by 3.04 per cent to Rs 2,304 crore, compared to Rs 2,236 crore. Ebitda increased by 6.23 per cent to Rs 630 crore, compared to Rs 593 crore. The Ebitda margin improved by 82 bps to 27.34 per cent. However, net profit declined by 74.17 per cent to Rs 235 crore, down from Rs 910 crore, due to a recognized deferred tax impact of Rs 106 crore from the removal of indexation benefits on capital gains.

GHCL Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue decreased by 1.62 per cent to Rs 793 crore from Rs 806 crore. Ebitda fell by 1.4 per cent to Rs 211 crore, compared to Rs 214 crore. However, the Ebitda margin improved by 5 bps to 26.6 per cent. Net profit rose by 8.39 per cent to Rs 155 crore, up from Rs 143 crore.

Welspun Enterprises Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue grew by 22 per cent to Rs 789 crore, compared to Rs 646 crore. Ebitda also increased by 22 per cent to Rs 100 crore from Rs 83 crore. The Ebitda margin remained steady at 12.7 per cent. However, net profit decreased by 11 per cent to Rs 62 crore from Rs 69 crore, with a loss of Rs 12 crore from discontinued operations compared to a loss of Rs 3 crore year-on-year.

Kaynes Technology India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue surged by 58.44 per cent to Rs 572 crore from Rs 361 crore. Ebitda rose by 66.86 per cent to Rs 82.6 crore from Rs 49.5 crore. The Ebitda margin increased by 72 bps to 14.44 per cent. Net profit climbed by 87.5 per cent to Rs 60 crore, up from Rs 32 crore.

Honeywell Automation Q2 FY25 (YoY): Revenue fell by 7.25 per cent to Rs 1,024 crore from Rs 1,104 crore. Ebitda declined by 7.06 per cent to Rs 129 crore from Rs 139 crore. The Ebitda margin slightly increased by 2 bps to 12.58 per cent. Net profit decreased by 5.73 per cent to Rs 115 crore from Rs 122 crore, underperforming against the estimate of Rs 161 crore.

MTAR Technologies Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue grew by 13.77 per cent to Rs 190 crore from Rs 167 crore, but was below the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 197 crore. Ebitda increased by 1.93 per cent to Rs 36.8 crore from Rs 36.1 crore, also lower than the estimate of Rs 43 crore. The Ebitda margin decreased by 224 bps to 19.36 per cent. Net profit grew by 25 per cent to Rs 6.5 crore from Rs 5.2 crore, underperforming the estimate of Rs 23 crore.

Force Motors (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue rose by 7.71 per cent to Rs 1,941 crore from Rs 1,802 crore. Ebitda increased by 24.96 per cent to Rs 282.43 crore from Rs 226 crore. The Ebitda margin improved by 200 bps to 14.55 per cent. However, net profit dropped by 85.62 per cent to Rs 135 crore from Rs 939 crore.

Allied Blenders Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue increased by 1.99 per cent to Rs 868 crore from Rs 851 crore. Ebitda surged by 45.07 per cent to Rs 103 crore from Rs 71 crore. The Ebitda margin rose by 352 bps to 11.86 per cent. Net profit soared by 318.87 per cent to Rs 47.5 crore from Rs 11.34 crore.

Godrej Agrovet Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue fell by 4.8 per cent to Rs 2,449 crore from Rs 2,571 crore, below the estimate of Rs 2,575 crore. Ebitda rose by 11 per cent to Rs 223.35 crore from Rs 201.44 crore, exceeding the estimate of Rs 219 crore. The margin improved to 9.1 per cent compared to 7.8 per cent, better than the estimate of 8.5 per cent. However, net profit decreased by 8 per cent to Rs 96 crore from Rs 104 crore, falling short of the estimate of Rs 124 crore.

Hitachi Energy India Q2 FY25 (YoY): Revenue increased by 26.5 per cent to Rs 1,554 crore from Rs 1,228 crore. Ebitda rose by 68 per cent to Rs 110 crore from Rs 65 crore. The margin improved to 7.1 per cent from 5.3 per cent. Net profit surged by 111 per cent to Rs 52 crore from Rs 25 crore.

NTPC: NTPC announced that its 32.9 MW capacity at the NTPC Green's Bikaner project will be commercially operational from October 31.

Shriram Properties: The company has signed a joint development agreement for a 6-acre land parcel in Pune. This project is expected to have a revenue potential of approximately Rs 700-750 crore.

Linc: Linc has announced a stock split, with each share being split into two, along with a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Rites: Rites has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant for consultancy services. Results today: Prominent firms set to announce their results on Wednesday for the second quarter of the current financial year include Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Vardhman Textiles Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Shalby Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., Indraprastha Medical Corp., and New India Assurance Co.