Stocks to watch on June 06: Aimtron Electronics, BHEL, NBCC, Force Motors

Stocks to watch on Thursday, June 06, 2024: Indian markets may see a flat to positive start on Thursday as indicated by GIFT Nifty. The GIFT Nifty futures suggested a volatile opening, as they quoted only 25 points higher against Nifty50 futures at 22,667.

However, investor anxiety may pause as the political uncertainty in New Delhi washes off, the BJP led NDA Alliance on Wednesday declared that Narendra Modi is set to take oath on June 08, 2024 as Prime Minister for the third straight time.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets today showed an upward trend, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.02 per cent, while the broader Topix index climbing 0.59 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi, too, edged up by 1.03 per cent. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading 0.85 per cent higher at 18,581 levels.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added by 0.25 per cent. Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 1.18 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 1.96 per cent.

Back home, below are some hot stocks to watch on Thursday:

Aimtron Electronics IPO: Aimtron Electronics initial public offering (IPO) is set to list today on NSE SME. This is a book-built issue aiming to raise Rs 87.02 crores comprising entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh shares.

Indian Energy Exchange: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) disclosed a significant surge in its monthly volume, reaching 10,633 MU, marking a 29 per cent year-on-year increase. Moreover, Renewable Energy Certificate volumes soared by an impressive 640 per cent YoY, while the Green market witnessed a robust growth of 74 per cent YoY.

KPI Green Engineering: It secured Rs 351 crore orders for solar and transmission projects, including railway track fencing.

NBCC India: The company secured 13 orders valued at Rs 491 crore.

Force Motors: The company’s total domestic sales rose 13.9 per cent at 2,412 units in May versus 2,118 units (YoY). While total exports down 63.3 per cent at 180 units as against 491 units (YoY).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL): BHEL on Wednesdaygot an order worth over Rs 3,500 crore from AdaniPower for setting up a thermal power project at Chhattisgarh.

Maruti Suzuki: The company will invest Rs 450 crore over a span of three years towards commissioning renewable energy projects.

Nazara Tech: Absolute Sports, a subsidiary of publicly listed media and gaming company Nazara Technologies, announced its acquisition of entertainment content provider SoapCentral.com for $1.4 million (approximately Rs 11 crore) in an all-cash transaction.

SPARC: Chetan Rajpara resigned as CFO of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company w.e.f. June 5, 2024.

Hindustan Zinc: The company registered a 14 per cent drop in greenhouse gas emission intensity in the last four years.