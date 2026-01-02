Stocks to Watch today: Railtel, Sapphire Foods, Vodafone Idea, ITC, BEL

Stocks to watch today, Friday, January 2, 2026: The NSE Nifty 50 may open with gains on Friday, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futures contract was quoted at 26,339, up 49 points or 0.18 per cent, as of 8:20 AM.

In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea's KOSPI hit a new high and was trading 1.10 per cent higher at 4,256.86. Australia's S&P ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, meanwhile, advanced 0.17 per cent and 2 per cent higher, respectively.

Markets in Japan and Mainland China remained shut on Friday. Markets in the US were also closed on Thursday.

Gold and silver prices edged higher on Friday. The Gold future was trading 0.44 per cent higher at $4,359.80, while the white metal future rose 2.06 per cent at $72.055 an ounce. In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks in focus on Friday: Sapphire Foods & Devyani International: The companies will be merged with effect from April 1. Sapphire Foods' board has approved the secondary sale of Sapphire Mauritius' 18.5 per cent stake to Devyani Promoter Arctic International. As per approved scheme of merger, Sapphire Foods’ shareholders will receive 177 shares of Devyani International for every 100 shares of the company.

Vodafone Idea: The Office of the Additional Commissioner Ahmedabad South imposed a tax penalty of ₹637.9 crore. The company will respond with appropriate legal action. ITC: Most brokerages have downgraded the stock post the recent hike in excise duty. Time Technoplast: The company became the first to receive approval from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) and TUV Rheinland (India) Private Limited for the supply of various high-pressure gases. MOIL: The company has increased prices of ferro-grade manganese, silicone manganese grade, all chemical grades, and metal mandi fines. Meanwhile, the company reduced the price of potentially toxic acid, (PMT), and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) with effect from January 1, 2026. Bharat Electronics: The defence major said it has bagged additional orders, valued at ₹569 crore, since the company's last disclosure on December 29. The company has increased prices of ferro-grade manganese, silicone manganese grade, all chemical grades, and metal mandi fines. Meanwhile, the company reduced the price of potentially toxic acid, (PMT), and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) with effect from January 1, 2026.

Olectra Greentech: The company has fixed December 31, 2025, as the date to signify the commencement of the commercial operation for its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility situated at Seetharampur, Hyderabad, Telangana. The facilities have an annual per-shift capacity of 2,500 buses, which represents 50 per cent of the planned per-shift annual capacity of 5,000 buses per annum. Railtel Corporation of India: The company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society for procurement, implementation and maintenance of a hospital management information system. The order is worth ₹56.71 crore. Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s arm Auro Pharma Limited has given approval to acquire the non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal Laboratories Private Limited on a going concern basis through a business transfer agreement.