Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex edge up at open; Auto, Metal gain; Devyani jumps 6%; ITC drops 4%

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Indulgence
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, January 02, 2026: India, US December manufacturing PMI final, forex data for the week-ended December 26, 2025, will drive the mood of the benchmarks today
9:20 AM
9:20 AM
9:18 AM
9:18 AM
9:18 AM
9:15 AM
9:12 AM
9:11 AM
9:10 AM
8:59 AM
8:56 AM
8:54 AM
8:50 AM
8:46 AM
8:36 AM
8:31 AM
8:25 AM
8:18 AM
8:13 AM
8:08 AM
8:01 AM
7:55 AM
7:52 AM
7:49 AM
7:47 AM
7:43 AM
7:42 AM
Topics :Share Market TodayMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesBSE NSEShare priceGift NiftyAsian marketsIPO listing timeSME IPOsIndian stock marketsGold PricesCrude Oil Price
First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:44 AM IST