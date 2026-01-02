Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex edge up at open; Auto, Metal gain; Devyani jumps 6%; ITC drops 4%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex edge up at open; Auto, Metal gain; Devyani jumps 6%; ITC drops 4%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, January 02, 2026: India, US December manufacturing PMI final, forex data for the week-ended December 26, 2025, will drive the mood of the benchmarks today

SI Reporter New Delhi
markets, stock markets, indian stock markets
On the first trading day of CY26, the BSE Sensex ended at 85,188.6, down 32 points or 0.04 per cent, while NSE Nifty50 settled at 26,146.55, up 16.95 points or 0.06 per cent. | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Friday.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 0.23 per cent, and 0.05 per cent, respectively.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Friday. 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 85,259

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Friday's trading session at 85,259.36, higehr by 70.76 points or 0.08 per cent.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 26,155

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 8.55 points or 0.03 per cent at 26,155.10.

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher amid mixed cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee traded higher on Friday amid mixed cues. The domestic currency opened at 89.93 per dollar on Friday, compared with Thursday's close of 89.96 per dollar.

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 71 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 70.76 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 85,259.36 in pre-opening session on Friday.

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty adds 8 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 26,155.10, higher by melrey 8.55 points or 0.03 per cent.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commodities open higher on MCX

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commodity prices, including gold and silve,r edged higher on the MCX on Friday, Jan 2.

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view

The impressive 25.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in passenger vehicles sales in December bodes well for the auto industry. More importantly, this data confirms the growth momentum in the economy. It has to be watched whether this growth sustains, albeit at a slower pace, going forward. It is hugely important that the growth momentum in the economy sustains, because that alone can ensure the much needed  earnings growth that the market needs to remain resilient and gradually move up. 
 
The positive news about the auto industry is largely in the price. A sector that lagged last year was the consumer durables industry, which has the potential to catch up, going forward. The beneficial impact of the interest rate cuts and GST cuts are yet to reflect in the demand for consumer durables. In the short-term, this is one segment that has good prospects.

View by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments 

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last day! Modern Diagnostic IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of pathology and radiology services chain operator Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre is set to close today, Thursday, January 2, 2026.
 
The public issue, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, has received overwhelming demand from investors, getting subscribed over 28.77 times, driven largely by strong interest from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the retail category.
 
According to BSE data, the maiden share sale of Modern Diagnostic has been oversubscribed 39.61 times in the NII segment, followed closely by the retail category at 33.85 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while booking the lowest demand among categories, have still oversubscribed their portion by 8.94 times as of the end of the second day of subscription. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti gained most among India's top biz groups in 2025; Tatas stay ahead

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Bharti group, which owns and operates telecom firm Bharti Airtel, in calendar year 2025 was the biggest gainer among the country’s top business conglomerates.
 
The combined market capitalisation of its three group companies was up 37.3 per cent last year to ₹14.7 trillion from ₹10.7 trillion at the end of December 2024.
 
This puts the country’s third-biggest family-owned conglomerate behind the Tata and Mukesh Ambani-led groups, ahead of those of the Adanis, the Bajajs, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and the Mahindras. READ MORE

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Resilient housing demand keeps top realty developers on FY26 track: Nomura

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  India’s listed real estate developers are set to deliver a third straight quarter of resilient pre-sales in Q3FY26, underscoring the underlying strength of housing demand despite pressure on stock prices amid subdued equity markets, according to a Nomura preview note. 
 
The Japan-based brokerage believes that demand for branded residential projects remains healthy across cities and price points, with many leading developers constrained more by supply and approvals than by buyer appetite.
 
Nomura maintains a constructive view on the sector, reiterating Prestige Estates as its top pick, while also favouring Lodha Developers and Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL). The brokerage expects several large developers to remain broadly on course to meet their full-year FY26 pre-sales guidance. READ MORE

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual fund AUM growth likely to stay above 20%, 3rd year in a row

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The mutual fund (MF) industry is likely to record over 20 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM) for the third consecutive year in 2025. The AUM, which stood at ₹66.9 trillion at the start of the year, had ballooned 21 per cent to ₹80.8 trillion by the end of November, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
 
Assets managed by MF schemes had grown 27 per cent in 2023 and 32 per cent in 2024.
 
The strong growth persisted in 2025 despite the industry's key tailwind — the equity market — turning unfavourable this year. Markets saw a correction towards the end of 2024 and in early 2025, and are yet to decisively move past the highs touched in September 2024. READ MORE

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ticker tape at the Sensex: The index that put India on the global map

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over four decades, the Sensex has become more than just a barometer of India’s equity markets: It has been an archive of the country’s defining moments. It has absorbed the shocks of wars, weathered financial crises and a once-in-a-century pandemic, and responded to policy shifts and political transitions. The Sensex offers a real-time reflection of how the nation absorbs, adapts and advances through eras. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Share Market TodayMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesBSE NSEShare priceGift NiftyAsian marketsIPO listing timeSME IPOsIndian stock marketsGold PricesCrude Oil Price

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News