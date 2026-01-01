Additional funding and relief key for Vodafone Idea to meet liabilities

The share price of Vodafone Idea (Vi) rallied 11 per cent in Thursday’s intraday trade and settled 8 per cent higher at ₹11.62 apiece, partially recouping Wednesday’s losses triggered by the Centre’s reported relief plan on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The rally in Vi share price came after Vodafone Group and Vi reached an agreement on Wednesday, regarding the settlement on long-pending contingent liabilities tied to the 2017 merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

According to the company, Vi is set to receive around ₹5,836 crore under the amended arrangement. Of this, ₹2,307 crore will be received in cash within the next 12 months. The balance (₹3,529 crore) would come from Vodafone Group, setting aside 328 crore of Vi shares to be sold over a 5-year period for Vi’s benefit, the company said in an exchange filing.