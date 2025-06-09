Stocks to watch today, June 9: HDFC Bank, LIC, Infosys, UPL, M&M

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, June 9, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to watch global trends, domestic inflation figures, and foreign investor activity for direction this week. Market sentiment will also be shaped by the progress of the monsoon and developments in India-US trade negotiations.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 77 points or 0.31 per cent at 25,175.5 as of 7:45 AM.

Asian stocks were trading higher on Monday as the United States and China prepared to resume trade talks. Japan's Nikkie 225 and South Korea's KOSPI were up around 0.97 per cent and 1.84 per cent, respectively.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The government has appointed LIC managing director Sat Pal Bhanoo as the MD and CEO for three months starting Sunday, June 8, 2025. The announcement came after Siddhartha Mohanty finished his tenure at the position. UPL: Serra Bonita, an associate company, plans to sell its entire assets for ₹125 million. UPL holds a 33 per cent stake in Serra Bonita and is set to benefit from this transaction, as the proceeds will be distributed among the shareholders. Infosys: The Director General of GST Intelligence(DGGI) has closed the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22, involving a GST amount of ₹32,403 crore, the company informed exchanges. "With the receipt

of today’s communication from DGGI, this matter stands closed," it added. Lupin: The pharmaceutical company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Oxcarbazepine Extended-Release (ER) Tablets in 150 mg, 300 mg, and 600 mg strengths. It is the generic equivalent of Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Oxtellar XR. The drug is used to treat partial-onset seizures in patients aged six and above. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India. Mahindra & Mahindra: The automobile major reported total production of 89,626 units in May 2025, up 27.6 per cent from 70,261 units in the year-ago period. The company's total sales increased 16.6 per cent year-ono-year (Y-o-Y) to 80,458 units in May 2025 compared to 60,011 units in the May 2024.