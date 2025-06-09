Home / Markets / News / Stocks to watch today, June 9: HDFC Bank, LIC, Infosys, UPL, M&M

Stocks to watch today, June 9: HDFC Bank, LIC, Infosys, UPL, M&M

Stocks to watch today: HDFC Bank, LIC, Infosys, Lupin, M&M, UPL, BHEL, Nazara Tech and JK Cement are among the stocks to watch today, June 9, 2025

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
BSE, STOCK MARKETS, STOCKS TO WATCH, MARKETS
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, June 9, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to watch global trends, domestic inflation figures, and foreign investor activity for direction this week. Market sentiment will also be shaped by the progress of the monsoon and developments in India-US trade negotiations.
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 77 points or 0.31 per cent at 25,175.5 as of 7:45 AM.
 
Asian stocks were trading higher on Monday as the United States and China prepared to resume trade talks. Japan's Nikkie 225 and South Korea's KOSPI were up around 0.97 per cent and 1.84 per cent, respectively.
 
S&P 500 futures were almost flat with the index trading near a record high amid easing concerns around tariffs and the US economy.
 
On Friday, the benchmark indices settled higher for the third straight session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent
 
The BSE Sensex closed at 82,188.99 levels, up 746.95 points or 0.92 per cent and the Nifty50 rose 252 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 25,003. 

Meanwhile, here are the key stocks to watch on June 9:

 
HDFC Bank: Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the HDFC Bank, has been named in a complaint filed by Mehta Family through Lilavati Kirtilal Medical Trust. The complaint alleges Jagdishan received ₹2.05 crore to harass the father of a current trustee. However, the HDFC Bank has denied all the allegations, calling them baseless and part of a deliberate attempt to derail ongoing loan recovery efforts. 
 
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The government has appointed LIC managing director Sat Pal Bhanoo as the MD and CEO for three months starting Sunday, June 8, 2025. The announcement came after Siddhartha Mohanty finished his tenure at the position. 
 
UPL: Serra Bonita, an associate company, plans to sell its entire assets for ₹125 million. UPL holds a 33 per cent stake in Serra Bonita and is set to benefit from this transaction, as the proceeds will be distributed among the shareholders. 
 
Infosys: The Director General of GST Intelligence(DGGI) has closed the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22, involving a GST amount of ₹32,403 crore, the company informed exchanges. "With the receipt
of today’s communication from DGGI, this matter stands closed," it added.
 
Lupin: The pharmaceutical company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Oxcarbazepine Extended-Release (ER) Tablets in 150 mg, 300 mg, and 600 mg strengths. It is the generic equivalent of Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Oxtellar XR. The drug is used to treat partial-onset seizures in patients aged six and above. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra: The automobile major reported total production of 89,626 units in May 2025, up 27.6 per cent from 70,261 units in the year-ago period. The company's total sales increased 16.6 per cent year-ono-year (Y-o-Y) to 80,458 units in May 2025 compared to 60,011 units in the May 2024. 
 
Bharat Electronics: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics to collaborate on semiconductor and electronics solutions.
 
GHV Infra Projects: The infrastructure company has received an order worth ₹546 crore (excluding GST) from GHV (India) for the strengthening and improvement of various roads in Mumbai. The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months. 
 
Nazara Technologies: The company has acquired Smaaash Entertainment for ₹126 crore, turning it into a wholly owned subsidiary. 
 
JK Cement: The company has completed the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Saifco Cements for ₹149.8 crore.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asian peers climb

Premium

Tractors carve fresh growth furrows across FY26 auto sector landscape

Premium

Backseat to driver's seat: Rights issues take the wheel after Sebi's revamp

Premium

Street signs: Nifty 50 on blade's edge, Swiggy's oven is hot, and more

Premium

Demat accounts grow by 2.2 million in May, total hits 196.6 million

Topics :SensexMarketsstocks to watchStocks to buy todayStocks in focusNifty50MARKETS TODAY

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story