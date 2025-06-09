Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asian peers climb

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, Monday, June 9, 2025: Stock markets today will be, largely, influenced by global market trends. However, stock-specific triggers, Stock markets today will be, largely, influenced by global market trends. However, stock-specific triggers, surge in Covid-19 cases , foreign investors' flows, and IPOs will also guide market sentiment today.

At 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were ruling 66 points higher at 25,162 level.

In the previous session, Indian stock markets ended sharply higher after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered a double booster to support liquidity in the system.

The BSE Sensex index ended 747 points, or 0.92 per cent, higher at 82,189, while the Nifty50 closed at 25,003, higher by 252 points or 1.02 per cent.

"Although the Nifty remains in a consolidation phase, the buoyancy in rate-sensitive sectors—particularly the breakout seen in the banking index—has renewed hopes of a trend resumption. A decisive breakout above the 25,200 mark in the Nifty could trigger the next leg of the rally, potentially pushing the index toward the 25,600 level," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, research, Religare Broking.

FIIs/FPIs net bought Indian stocks worth ₹1,009.71 crore on Friday, while DIIs bought shares worth ₹9,342.48 crore.

Global markets today

Asian markets were higher on Monday as investors awaited trade talks between Washington and Beijing later in the day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.95 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi index added 1.73 per cent. Australian markets are closed for a public holiday.

On the data front, Japan's January-March quarter GDP data showed that the economy contracted at a slower pace than initially estimated, with the gross domestic product shrinking at an annualised pace of 0.2 per cent as against the initial estimates of a 0.7-per cent contraction.

Meanwhile, China is scheduled to report its consumer and wholesale inflation readings for May today. A Reuters poll estimate China's consumer prices to have fallen by 0.2 per cent year-on-year, while PPI is expected to have declined by 3.2 per cent from a year earlier.

In the US, major Wall Street indices ended higher last Friday after a better-than-expected non-farm payrolls data eased fears of an economic slowdown. US payrolls climbed 139,000 in May, government data showed -- above the Dow Jones forecast of 125,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 1.05 per cent, the S&P 500 also gained 1.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.20 per cent.

In the commodities market , Gold prices slipped more than 1 per cent last Friday amid a stronger-than-expected US jobs report. Spot gold fell 1.1 per cent to $3,316.13 an ounce, while US gold futures settled 0.8 per cent lower at $3,346.60.

IPOs Today