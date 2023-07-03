Street Signs: BAFs most popular hybrid funds, Sebi's next move, and more

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been the dominant exchange for over two decades now. However, regulators are of the view that it is in everyone’s best interest to have more than one successful exchange, even as the ‘network effect’ will continue to favour the strongest player. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch recently said that the capital markets regulator has lined up half a dozen initiatives to ensure a more level playing field in the stock exchange space. The watchdog’s objective is to reduce concentration risk and safeguard the market ecosystem from cybersecurity risks and technology failures. Last week, the NSE had to roll back its decision to move the Bank Nifty derivatives settlement from Thursday to Friday. The move was to counter BSE’s decision to opt for Friday for the expiry of its relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivatives, which are beginning to break the NSE’s dominance in derivatives. Earlier, Sebi had issued a diktat to brokers to offer trading preferences to traders and investors on all exchanges. The Street will be keenly keeping tabs on Sebi’s next move.