Street Signs: Phantom trader returns, compliance burden on fund managers

The phantom trader returns to the floor

With the Securities and Exchange Board of India formally lifting its ban on Jane Street, there’s renewed curiosity around the trading strategies the high-frequency trading giant might now deploy. Market watchers are dissecting shifts in trading patterns before, during, and after the ban. One market post pointed out that Jane Street’s earlier trades often pushed option prices to settle near levels seen in the early hours of trade — a pattern that vanished during the ban and has now resurfaced. It’s still unclear whether Jane Street is fully back in action, but derivatives turnover has climbed since the restriction ended. On Thursday — the weekly expiry day for Nifty contracts — both turnover and contracts traded jumped 20 per cent from the previous week’s expiry.

Grey market goes neon ahead of IPO rush ALSO READ: Next US fix could stanch Cipla's Revlimid bleed amid pricing pressure This is shaping up to be one of the busiest initial public offering (IPO) weeks of 2025, with seven public issues set to close. The pace has set off a flurry in the grey market, where participants are reporting record trading volumes. Grey market premiums are running high across most upcoming listings. For instance, Aditya Infotech shares are trading at a 32 per cent premium, while National Securities Depository, Sri Lotus Developers, and Laxmi India Finance are each quoting at about 20 per cent over their respective price bands. GNG Electronics, whose IPO wrapped up last week, is commanding a premium of over 40 per cent. “If the new listings live up to these grey market expectations, IPO momentum could stay brisk through August,” said one market observer.