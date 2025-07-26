Home / Markets / News / Sebi, exchanges revise ESM applicability for firms below ₹1,000 cr mcap

Sebi, exchanges revise ESM applicability for firms below ₹1,000 cr mcap

New framework will be applicable from July 28, changes expected to benefit 28 companies

Sebi
A PE of up to 2-times the PE of the benchmark index Nifty 500 has been set as one of the requirements. | File Photo
Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and exchanges have revised the enhanced surveillance mechanism (ESM) framework for companies with market capitalisation lower than ₹1,000 crore. The new framework will be applicable from July 28.
 
The decision to revise shortlisting criteria and norms for stage-wise movement under the framework was taken in a joint meeting on July 25. The changes are expected to benefit 28 companies.
 
Along with the existing shortlisting criteria based on high-low price variations, positive close-to-close price variation over the last three months have also been added as a requirement for moving a scrip to ESM stage 1.
 
This refe₹to a consistent increase in the prices of the shares of a company over the past three months, indicating increased interest from the investors.
 
Further, price to earnings ratio (PE) has also been added as one of the conditions for shifting a scrip from stage 1 to stage 2 of the ESM framework. A PE of up to 2-times the PE of the benchmark index Nifty 500 has been set as one of the requirements.
 
Last year in August, the market regulator had expanded the ESM framework to mainboard companies under ₹1,000 crore mcap.
 
The ESM framework is for monitoring and surveillance of listed companies based on price variation, standard deviation, etc. The framework is also applicable on small and micro companies.
 
If the company is in stage 1 of the framework, 100 per cent margin is applicable from T+2 day and the trade for trade settlement will be with the price band of 5 per cent. If the scrip already has a price band of 2 per cent, then that will continue.
 
The stage-wise review of stocks — for lower stage revision and exit — is done on a weekly basis. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details

Premium

Near-term recovery, margin expansion key drivers for Nestle India

India-UK trade deal fails to lift stocks as earnings concerns dominate mkts

Mkts log worst fall in over a month; 1st 4-week losing streak since Oct 24

Premium

Why are investors selling Bajaj Finance shares post Q1? Stock falls 5%

Topics :Securities and Exchange Board of IndiaNifty 50surveillance

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story