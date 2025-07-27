Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Next US fix could stanch Cipla's Revlimid bleed amid pricing pressure

Next US fix could stanch Cipla's Revlimid bleed amid pricing pressure

Generics pipeline starts to pulse as Advair, Symbicort, and Abraxane prepare to hit the vein

Cipla
Apart from the North American pipeline, Cipla is looking to expand its differentiated prescription offerings in India and improve its standing in the consumer health segment

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Cipla, the country’s third-largest drugmaker by market value, was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 on Friday, rising over 3 per cent. While the April-June quarter (Q1) results for 2025-26 (FY26) came in ahead of estimates, it was the upbeat guidance for the US market that drove sentiment. 
Ahead of the quarter, most brokerages had expected weakness in the US business and pressure on margins. But those concerns were put to rest by the launch slate, margin performance in Q1, and the FY26 guidance. 
Investor focus remained on the US operations, especially the pricing pressure on the generic version
