Street signs: Vix hits snooze, IPO stampede, and Damani's double down

Vix hits snooze: When nerves take a timeout The India Volatility Index (India Vix), often called the ‘fear gauge’ and a key measure of market turbulence for investors and traders navigating the Indian equity markets, fell below 10 in the last two trading sessions — a rare occurrence in recent years. Outside of occasional spikes during Budget season or general elections, the Vix has remained muted since 2021. A low reading signals that traders expect near-term market swings to be minimal. This drop lines up with positive global cues, rising foreign inflows, and improved sentiment from goods and services tax reforms. Yet some experts warn that such an unusually low level may reflect overconfidence and complacency. Many believe this calm might last only until the second-quarter earnings season, when volatility could resurface.

IPO stampede: Of small floats and big noise Close to a dozen mainboard initial public offerings are opening for subscription this week, bringing the monthly tally to 19 — the highest in any calendar month since at least the turn of the century. What is driving this rush? Analysts link the flurry to the equity rebound this month, abundant liquidity, and strong subscription rates for recent issues. This has encouraged investment bankers to roll out offerings, most of which are modest in size, typically under ₹500 crore, while larger planned floats like Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, and Pine Labs are proceeding with caution. The contrast underscores that the primary market, while active, is not entirely buoyant.