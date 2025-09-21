IT stocks brace for H-1B visa impact; but there's a silver lining: Analysts

Stocks of information technology (IT) companies are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday after US President Donald Trump imposed a higher $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas as a one-time payment.

“IT stocks are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday with individual stocks slipping between 3 – 5 per cent depending on the dependence on the H-1B visa. I expect IT stocks trade lower for some time. They are unlikely to make money for investors. That said, the tide can turn in case there is a rethink on the H-1B visas and the trade negotiations between India and the US reach a viable solution,” suggests G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

Thus far in calendar year 2025 (CY25), most IT stocks have underperformed. The Nifty IT index has slipped around 16 per cent as compared to a rise of around 7.1 per cent in the Nifty 50 during this period, ACE Equity data shows. Oracle Financial Services Software, HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys have been the biggest losers in CY25 at the bourses, slipping up to 29.4 per cent, data shows. Only Mphasis with a rise of 5.1 per cent in CY25 has bucked the trend. CLICK HERE FOR THE GRAPHIC Silver lining Clarification from the US authorities that H-1B petitions filed before the effective proclamation date of September 21 will not be affected, and those who are currently outside the US but hold the H-1B visa also do not need to pay the fee for reentering the country comes as a relief for companies, according to Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.

This, he believes, will give them time to rethink their strategy on how and where to place their workforce and cushioin the impact at the bourses. “IT stocks will slip, but I don’t expect the fall to be too steep. Clarification from the US comes as a silver lining, which gives companies time to work on alternatives. For instance, they can base employees in Canada or Mexico as well. Buy for the long-term if these stocks see a sharp fall of around 20 per cent in the next few weeks; else avoid if the fall is around 3 – 5 per cent,” Baliga said.

Another silver lining, analysts said, is the falling dependence on the H-1B visa in the last few years. Over the last decade, Indian IT vendors, wrote Abhishek Pathak, Keval Bhagat and Tushar Dhonde of Motilal Oswal in a recent note, have reduced their reliance on the H-1B visa. With localisation drives in the US and higher local hiring, only around 20 per cent of employees are currently based on-site, they said. Of this, 20–30 per cent are on H-1B visas, they wrote, implying that H-1B holders represent just 3–5 per cent of the active workforce for a typical vendor.