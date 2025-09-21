Home / Markets / News / FPIs withdraw ₹7,945 cr in Sept, net outflow at ₹1.4 trn in 2025 so far

FPIs withdraw ₹7,945 cr in Sept, net outflow at ₹1.4 trn in 2025 so far

Looking ahead, market experts believe that upcoming macroeconomic data from India and the US, along with progress in tariff negotiations, will be key drivers of FPI flows

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs
This follows heavy outflows of ₹34,990 crore in August and ₹17,700 crore in July.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Foreign investors have pulled out ₹7,945 crore from Indian equities so far in September, weighed down by global uncertainties such as tariffs and persistent geopolitical tensions.
 
This follows heavy outflows of ₹34,990 crore in August and ₹17,700 crore in July, taking the total equity sell-off by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in 2025 to ₹1.38 lakh crore, according to depository data.
 
Looking ahead, market experts believe that upcoming macroeconomic data from India and the US, along with progress in tariff negotiations, will be key drivers of FPI flows in the coming week.
 
Although FPIs remain net sellers in September, with cumulative equity outflows of ₹7,945 crore till September 19, their selling has moderated. In fact, during the latest week, they briefly turned net buyers, purchasing ₹900 crore of equities after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points.
 
"For the current week FPIs bought Indian equities worth ₹900 crore on the back of the Fed's rate cut. With two more cuts projected in 2025, liquidity in global markets could improve significantly. However, FPIs remain net sellers in September," said Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst, Religare Broking Ltd.
 
Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, noted that foreign investors made a "modest but noticeable return" to Indian equities during the week.
 
He said the Fed's dovish stance, coupled with easing US-India trade frictions and India's stable macroeconomic outlook, lifted sentiment. However, he cautioned that lingering global uncertainties and geopolitical risks continue to keep flows cautious.
 
Echoing this view, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, pointed out that FII selling in India has coincided with buying in other Asian markets such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea -- a strategy that has been profitable so far this year. "This scenario may change going forward," he added.
 
On the other hand, debt markets witnessed investment, FPIs invested about ₹900 crore under the general limit and ₹1,100 crore through the voluntary retention route.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

