HDFC Bank, 18 other 'fallen angels' could be D-St's next winners: Elara

After nearly two years of sideways trading, Indian markets are on the cusp of a shift in the cycle, with beaten-down stocks potentially emerging as the next leg of winners, according to a report by Elara Securities.

"As a basket, the leaders through the correction are unlikely to lead the upcycle. We see a pivot in market leadership hereon, from market movers to fallen angels," said the brokerage.

ALSO READ: Jefferies bets on largecaps as FPIs return; RIL, HDFC among top plays It identifies fallen angels as NSE 500 stocks that are at least 25 per cent below their three-year market-cap peak, have underperformed the index by at least 15 pp over the preceding 12 months and have a return on earnings (ROE) of 15 per cent or below. Market movers are their high-momentum, high-ROE counterparts.

Preferred picks from the broader fallen pool Preferred picks from the broader fallen pool | Source: Elara Capital From a pool of 132 stocks, it has selected 19 stocks, which include the likes of HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, LTM and HDFC Life from the large-caps; Godrej Properties, ITC Hotels, UP among others from the mid-cap space; and Kaynes Tech, NCC and Sobha and five others in the small-cap segment. The brokerage's assessment comes against the backdrop of a correction in Indian equities from their September 2024 peak to the October 2026 low. However, it believes the decline was driven more by an adverse global backdrop than by any meaningful deterioration in domestic fundamentals.

Corporate earnings have remained resilient. Profit after tax (PAT) of 395 NSE 500 companies that reported their Q2FY27 results rose 27.5 per cent year-on-year, providing support to the brokerage's constructive outlook. Why fallen angels could outperform market leaders Elara analysts concluded that a lower price alone is not enough to pick fallen angels, as conviction on earnings recovery and profit-pool expansion is what lifts the hit rate. Companies that went on to grow PAT strongly, expand margins or raise their share of the NSE 500 profit pool beat the index in about 75 per cent of cases, against 57 per cent for the average fallen angel, its analysis showed.

According to Elara, several conditions that historically accompanied market bottoms are visible in the current market. First, the recent correction has been driven largely by global factors, while domestic corporate earnings have remained resilient. ALSO READ: Over 65% of Nifty large-cap stocks now above 200-DMAs; mid-, small-caps lag Second, the valuation gap between market movers and fallen angels has widened. Market movers currently trade at 44 times trailing earnings, compared with 29 times for fallen angels, translating into a valuation premium of 1.5 times. This is close to the historical median of 1.6 times observed around previous market bottoms. Third, the NSE 500 has delivered a negative return over the preceding 12 months, another condition incorporated into Elara's investment entry framework.

Fourth, the number of fallen angels in the NSE 500 has increased from 61 in April to 80 in October. These stocks now account for 16 per cent of the index, an increase of four percentage points. "We see sufficient conditions in place for the pivot," it concluded. Entry timing matters less Elara back-tested the strategy by investing in 10 large-caps, 10 mid-caps and 10 small-caps at every month-end from six months before to six months after each low, giving 78 entry points, and held each position for 12 and 24 months. Of these, it found out that 60 stocks outperformed the NSE 500 over the following 12 months, and median excess return was positive at 12 of the 13 entry months. Thus, staggered accumulation around the low has been sufficient to capture the outperformance, the brokerage concludes.