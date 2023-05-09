Stability in consumer prices on the back of lower volatility in copra (input for hair oil) prices helped Par

Revenue growth for the owner of the Parachute and Saffola brands came in at 3.7 per cent over the year-ago quarter. Domestic growth was muted at 1.9 per cent with urban markets reporting flat growth while there were some green shoots in the rural segment. Volume growth in the Indian market was at 5 per cent. Overall revenues were driven by international operations which grew 9.9 per cent. Marico’s international business accounted for a quarter of the company’s overall revenues.