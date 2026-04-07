Strong outlook likely to sustain GCPL valuations despite inflation

International business contributed 39 per cent of consolidated sales, with Indonesia reporting 14 per cent of consolidated sales in FY25. Indonesia should return to positive growth in Q4FY26 and GCPL claims it has gained market share and seen mid-single-digit volume growth. GAUM contributed 19 per cent of consolidated sales of FY25 and delivered double-digit value growth and high-single-digit volume growth in Q4FY26. Africa and Indonesia operating profit margins could be around 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Consolidated margins were at 21.5 per cent in Q3FY26 and that may be sustained.

Comparing FY26 guidance to likely performance, the sales and volume targets have been achieved, but margins have disappointed. H1 was hit by high palm oil prices, which eased off in H2. The FY26 consolidated revenue growth guidance of high single digit value has been met with FY26 sales growth estimated at around 8 per cent Y-o-Y. The India operating profit margin guidance was a normative range of 24 per cent to 26 per cent and the likely FY26 margin will be around 23 per cent. Like all FMCG majors, GCPL has high valuations, but the market and analysts are positive on the stock.