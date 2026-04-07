Strong outlook likely to sustain GCPL valuations despite inflation

Overseas, Indonesia shows signs of stabilisation, with competitive intensity having peaked. Volume growth is expected to be mid-single digits in Q4, with market share gains. In Godrej Africa, USA & Middle East (GAUM) , there was double-digit sales growth and high-single digit volume growth. Growth has been broad-based across geographies and categories.
Consolidated results should deliver low double-digit revenue growth or high single-digit (in rupee terms), versus 6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q4FY25, with operating profit growth broadly in the same low double digit range, or slightly higher versus flat in Q4FY25.
Given Brent crude at $100-$110 per barrel and palm oil at 4,500-4,800 ringgits per tonne (1 Malaysian ringgit at ₹23), GCPL expects costs to rise by 6-9 per cent. Some costs will be offset through pricing, cost savings, operating leverage, cutbacks on media spends among others. Management expects persistent inflation in H1FY27. GCPL’s diversified procurement strategy controls supply risk and it has a track record for handling commodity volatility well, and hence, management has confidence in its ability to offset higher costs.