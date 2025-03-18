Aditya Birla Real Estate gains 5% after arm launches residential project

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price: Aditya Birla Real Estate shares rose as much as 4.81 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,847.05 per share on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The surge in the Aditya Birla Real Estate share price came after the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Birla Estates Private Limited, has launched a residential unit, Birla Punya, in Pune, with a revenue potential of approximately Rs 2,700 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd., a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited, launched its first project in Pune, Birla Punya with an estimated revenue potential value of Rs 2700 crore.”

Birla Punya, located in Central Pune (Sangamwadi), marks the company’s first foray into the city’s residential real estate sector. Spanning 5.76 acres, this project will offer 1.6 million sq. ft. of saleable area, featuring 1,000 exclusive flats, Aditya Birla Real Estate said, in a statement.

The development will provide spacious, modern living spaces that draw inspiration from Pune's rich cultural heritage, local flora and fauna, and architectural style. The luxury residences will range from 1 BHK to 4 BHK and will be spread across four thoughtfully designed towers. The project will be developed in phases, with Phase 1 consisting of two towers and 500 units, the company explained.

Strategically located, Birla Punya enjoys connectivity to key Pune hubs, including Shivaji Nagar, Koregaon Park, and Pune International Airport. Its prime location offers access to the city’s dynamic lifestyle. The development boasts direct access to the Mula-Mutha Riverfront and is in close proximity to metro stations, all while being enveloped in lush green surroundings.

The project offers over 50 world-class amenities designed to boost the living experience. The retail villages on the terrace will include alfresco dining and retail spaces, complemented by a vibrant riverside promenade, fostering community engagement. Birla Punya is also committed to sustainable living, incorporating eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting, solar power, and efficient waste management systems, the company highlighted.

Notably, Birla Estates is strengthening its footprint in India’s most coveted real estate markets. With a major focus on Pune, the company also expanded its portfolio by acquiring a 16.5-acre (3.1 million sq. ft.) land parcel in Manjri, Pune last year.

Along with recent launches like Birla Arika and Birla Evara, the company continues to grow its presence in key regions, including the National Capital Region (NCR) and Bengaluru.

Birla Estates Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Limited). The company focuses on developing premium residential properties in key markets across India. It acquires land through outright purchases, asset-light Joint Ventures, and the development of its own land holdings.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Birla Estates has regional offices in NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune. The company also boasts a well-established commercial portfolio, which includes two Grade-A commercial buildings in Worli, Mumbai, offering approximately 6 lakh square feet of leasable area.

At 10:22 AM, Aditya Birla Real Estate share price were trading 3.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,818.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.08 per cent higher at 74,972.81 levels.