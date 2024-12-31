Supriya Lifescience share price soars 7% in weak market today; here's why

Shares of Supriya Lifescience gained 6.8 per cent to Rs 745 per share on the BSE on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Supriya Life shares gained, despite an otherwise weak market, after the management maintained its revenue growth guidance of 22 per cent.

In an television interview with CNBC TV18, Supriya Lifescience Chairman and Whole-Time Director Satish Wagh said he was confident of achieving 22 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the current financial year (FY25).

"We recently launched one of our big blocks, which is almost 575 kilo liters per day and it will increase capacity. We have invested Rs 120 crore. The production in this area has already started, qualifications are ending, and here, we will produce some of the products that are being manufactured for the last 25-30 years only by China," he told the TV channel.

Wagh also said Supriya was eyeing expanding its presence in India as well as the United States (US).

"Our exports are 89 per cent. Of that, 57 per cent of the exports are done to Europe. This is followed by exports to Latin American countries. We are slowly moving to the US also. We have another plant coming up, where we have invested Rs 130 crore. So, we have invested Rs 250 crore in total. The first plant at Ratnagiri has already gone on stream. And the other one at Ambernath will go on stream within 30 days. These two sites will give a boost and strength as far as our sales are concerned," Wagh said.

At 2:50 PM, Supriya Lifescience share price was hovering near the day’s high level as against a 0.10 per cent dip in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

Supriya Lifescience manufactures and exports active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients with a focus on research and development.

Supriya Lifescience shares hit a record high of Rs 835.35 on December 4, 2024. Meanwhile, they touched a 52-week low of Rs 289 per share on February 5, 2024. Supriya Lifescience has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,858 crore.

On December 17, Supriya Lifescience announced that it has inaugurated its new multi-purpose Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) production block, Module E, at the Lote Parshuram site.

"The facility, developed with an investment of approximately Rs 125 crore, adds a substantial capacity of 335 kiloliters to the company’s operations. This expansion boosts our Lote Parshuram capacity by over 55 per cent, increasing it from 597 KLPD to 932 KLPD," Supriya Life said.

The facility is tailored to support the company’s backward integration model, ensuring economies of scale and a competitive edge.

"The facility houses 33 reactors, comprising stainless steel and glass-lined varieties, with capacities ranging from 1.6 KL to 16 KL. Incorporating closed-system handling at critical stages, the facility is equipped with process control automation systems and material handling systems to ensure compliance with the latest quality standards," Supriya Lifescience said.