Prataap Snacks share slips 4% on fire incident at Jammu manufacturing unit

Prataap Snacks share price: Chips company Prataap Snacks shares slipped on the final trading day of 2024, as the scrip dropped up to 3.66 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,060.20.

The fall in the Prataap Snacks share price came after the company announced that a fire accident took place on December 30, 2024 at one of its manufacturing unit situated in Jammu.

However, the company said that there was no casualty.

In an exchange filing, Prataap Snacks said, “We write to inform you that a fire accident took place today i.e. 30th December, 2024 at one of our manufacturing unit situated at Khewat No. 13, Khasra No. 800 min, Khata No. 293 min, Kartholi Tehsil Bari Brahmana, Jammu, Samba - 181133, Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu unit).”

The company said that the fire resulted in damage to inventories, plant and machineries, building and furniture, thereby disrupting the operations of the Jammu unit.

Moreover, the demand of the Northern market will be catered from its third party manufacturing units located at Hisar and Karnal until the operations resume at the Jammu unit.

“We would like to inform you that the Company has adequate insurance coverage and have informed the Insurance Company about the incident and are coordinating with them to ascertain the loss/damage caused due to the fire,” Prataap Snacks said.

About Prataap Snacks

Prataap Snacks Limited is among the leading Indian snack food companies renowned for its diverse range of products under the popular brands Yellow Diamond and Rich Feast.

Since its inception in 2003, the company has grown exponentially, offering over 125 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) across product categories such as potato chips, extruded snacks, namkeen (traditional Indian snacks), and sweet snacks.

Starting with a single product, Prataap Snacks expanded its portfolio and established 13 manufacturing facilities within a decade to cater to its growing customer base.

With a strong presence across 27 states and 4 Union Territories, Prataap Snacks sells approximately 12 million snack packets daily, amounting to over 8,000 packets every minute.

Prataap Snacks share’s 52-week high is Rs 1,450 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 750

The market capitalisation of Prataap Snacks is Rs 2,627.27 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 12:37 PM, Prataap Snacks share was trading 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 1,098.95. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent lower at 78,055.18 levels.