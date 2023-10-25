Home / Markets / News / Swiss-Asia Holding exits ABFRL, sells entire 1.03% stake for Rs 207 crore

Swiss-Asia Holding exits ABFRL, sells entire 1.03% stake for Rs 207 crore

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Griffin Growth Fund VCC disposed of 97,33,098 shares, amounting to a 1.03 per cent stake, in ABFRL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 212.50 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 206.82 crore

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Financial services company Swiss-Asia Holding Pte on Wednesday offloaded its entire 1.03 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) for Rs 207 crore through an open market transaction.

Swiss-Asia Pte through its affiliate Griffin Growth Fund VCC sold the shares of ABFRL on the NSE.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Griffin Growth Fund VCC disposed of 97,33,098 shares, amounting to a 1.03 per cent stake, in ABFRL.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 212.50 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 206.82 crore.

At the end of the September quarter, Swiss-Asia Holding Pte through its affiliate Griffin Growth Fund VCC owned 1.03 per cent stake in ABFRL, shareholding data pattern showed with the BSE.

Meanwhile, these shares were acquired by US-based Cresta Fund Ltd at the same price.

Following the stake sale, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd fell 1.21 per cent to close at Rs 211.60 per scrip on the NSE.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY24 results: Net loss of Rs 141 crore

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Sebi issues Rs 1.8 crore demand notices to former officials of Karvy Group

Safe-haven gold gains buoyed by Middle East conflict; US data in focus

Sebi bars finfluencer from securities market, asks to disgorge Rs 17 cr

Aurobindo Pharma: Strong prospects offset by valuation concerns

Market may remain under pressure amid slew of headwinds, say experts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketAditya Birla Fashion and RetailStake sale

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story