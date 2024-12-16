Switzerland-based FPIs to face higher dividend tax on India income

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) domiciled in Switzerland stare at a higher dividend tax of 10 per cent instead of 5 per cent on their India income after the European country announced its withdrawal of the beneficial tax rate.

Following a judgment by the Supreme Court in October 2023 on the non-applicability of refund of withholding tax to Nestle, Swiss authorities have now rolled back the unilateral reduction of withholding tax and suspended the unilateral application of the most favoured nation (MFN) clause with India under the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

“This might impact Swiss banks managing FPIs. There may be a potential issue of double taxation. This may lead to increased tax liabilities for Indian entities. However, such an announcement would not affect the income accruing during the 2018-2024 tax years, and Indian companies operating in Switzerland will still be able to avail themselves of the other benefits provided under the India-Switzerland DTAA, such as tax relief on royalties and fees for technical services,” said Rajarshi Dasgupta, Executive Director - Tax, AQUILAW.

Although Switzerland is not among the top 10 FPI jurisdictions when it comes to assets held and India flows, as many as 90 FPIs are registered in the country. UBS, which recently took another Swiss banking major Credit Suisse under its fold, is among the main FPIs operating out of the country. “Withholding tax rates on dividends are now likely to increase, thereby diminishing the net post-tax returns for these investors. For FPIs, who typically operate on tight yield margins, such an increase in tax incidence could substantially impact the attractiveness of Indian equities compared to other emerging markets or jurisdictions offering more favourable tax arrangements,” said Sindhuja Kashyap, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Kashyap added that Swiss FPIs may find themselves compelled to reassess their investment portfolios, with potential reallocation of funds to jurisdictions with more predictable and investor-friendly tax regimes. In October 2023, the apex court in India reversed a decision by the Delhi High Court which had upheld the application of beneficial tax rates under the MFN clause of the DTAA. According to the Supreme Court order, the MFN clause is not directly applicable in the absence of a notification in accordance with Section 90 of the Income Tax Act. India and Switzerland signed the Direct Tax Convention in 1994, which was later amended in 2000 and 2010, and under which the original tax rate on dividends was 10 per cent.

Under the protocol signed between the two countries in 2010, if India limited taxation on dividends or interest to a lower rate to a third country which is a member of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), then the same rate would be applicable between Switzerland and India. India later signed DTAA with Lithuania and Columbia, offering a 5 per cent tax rate on dividends. Both the countries joined OECD in 2018 and 2020, respectively, which led to an interpretation that Swiss entities were also eligible for the beneficial tax. However, following the apex court ruling, Swiss authorities have revoked the benefits on India income, citing an absence of reciprocity.