Tata Motors 3-year bull-run under threat as stock tumbles 36% in 5 months

The stock had soared 544 per cent or over 6-fold to a high of Rs 1,179 in July 2024 after a breakout above the super trend line on the monthly scale in January 2021, shows chart.

