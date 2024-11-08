Tata Motors Q2FY25 results: Net profit down 11%, revenues slip 3.5%

Automobile major Tata Motors posted an 11 per cent decline in net profit for the second quarter of the financial year, to Rs 3,343 crore, as its revenue fell by 3.5 per cent to Rs 1,01,450 crore. The company faced challenges in electric vehicle (EV) sales and small commercial vehicles (SCVs).

For the first half of the year, Tata Motors reported flat revenue growth of 1 per cent, at Rs 2,09,498 crore, while its net profit grew 28 per cent to Rs 8,909 crore.

The stock fell 1.74 per cent on Friday to Rs 805 per share, as the company missed street estimates, which had projected a net profit of around Rs 5,000 crore.

P B Balaji, group chief financial officer, Tata Motors, said, “Growth in the quarter was impacted due to significant external challenges, as highlighted earlier. Overall, the business fundamentals remain strong, and we remain focused on our agenda of driving growth, competitiveness, and free cash flows. As supply challenges ease and demand picks up, we are confident of steady improvement in our performance and delivering a strong H2.”

During the quarter, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) revenue declined by 5.6 per cent to £6.5 billion, as the luxury carmaker faced temporary supply constraints, resulting in Ebit margins of 5.1 per cent, down 220 basis points. Profitability was impacted due to temporary aluminium supply issues and a hold placed on 6,029 vehicles for additional quality control checks. The company expects production and wholesale volumes to recover strongly in H2. JLR delivered its eighth successive profitable quarter, despite aluminium supply constraints. Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY25 was £398 million, down from £442 million a year ago.

JLR’s cash balance stood at £3.4 billion, with net debt at £1.2 billion and gross debt at £4.6 billion. Full-year guidance for revenue remains unchanged at £30 billion, with an expected Ebit margin of over 8.5 per cent and a positive net cash position.

Commercial vehicle (CV) revenues declined by 13.9 per cent to Rs 17,300 crore, but Ebitda margins improved to 10.8 per cent (up 40 basis points) due to favourable pricing and material cost savings, despite lower volumes. PBT before exceptional items for the CV business was Rs 2,800 crore.

In Q2 FY25, domestic wholesale CV volumes were 79,800 units, down 19.6 per cent year-on-year, impacted by a slowdown in infrastructure project execution, reduced mining activity, and an overall drop in fleet utilisation due to heavy rains. Domestic Vahan market share for CVs stood at 38.1 per cent in H1 FY25.

Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said that with the easing of rains, increased infrastructure spending, and the festive season driving consumption, they expect a pickup in CV demand.

Passenger vehicle (PV) revenues were down by 3.9 per cent, but Ebitda margins remained steady at 6.2 per cent (down 30 basis points) due to mix improvements and cost reduction efforts. Domestic Vahan registration market share was 13.3 per cent in H1 FY25.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors PV and Tata Passenger Electric Vehicle, noted that the PV industry saw a 5 per cent decline in registrations in Q2 FY25, leading to continued channel inventory build-up.

“Sales of EVs were additionally impacted by the lapse of certain subsidies. We moderated our offtakes in Q2 to proactively manage channel inventory. Q3 has started strong with a robust festive season. Tata Motors recorded its highest-ever monthly registrations of around 68,500 in October, helping normalise inventory levels,” Chandra added.

Balaji said the company now has an inventory level of around 33 days at the dealer end. Fleet sales account for about 15 per cent of overall sales, and Balaji highlighted that this is a cost-sensitive segment where compressed natural gas (CNG) is also gaining popularity.

Tata Motors noted it remains cautious on near-term domestic demand. “However, the festive season and substantial investments in infrastructure should bolster it. JLR wholesales are expected to improve sharply as supply challenges ease. Overall, we expect an all-round improvement in performance in H2 FY25 and aim to make the business net debt-free by year-end,” the company said in a statement.