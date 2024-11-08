Ola Electric posts revenue of Rs 1,240 crore in Q2FY25, up by 38.5%

Electric vehicle company Ola Electric said its revenue grew by 38.5 per cent to Rs 1,240 crore for the quarter ended 30th September 2024, up from Rs 896 crore for the quarter ended 30th September 2023. The firm reported a narrowing of its net loss year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 495 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2 FY25), compared with Rs 524 crore in the last year quarter (Q2 FY24). On a sequential basis, the loss widened from Rs 347 crore reported in the preceding June (Q1 FY25) quarter to Rs 495 crore in (Q2 F25) .

EBITDA losses for the quarter (Q2 FY25) stood at Rs 353 crore, compared to Rs 412 crore reported in the last year period. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, operating losses widened from Rs 162 crore posted in Q1 FY25 to Rs 353 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company posted a Gross Margin of 20.3 per cent in Q2 FY25 which saw an increase of 12.0 pp (YoY). In continuation of the strategy to invest in Engineering and Manufacturing platforms, Ola Electric announced go live with the S1 Gen 3 products in January 2025 enabling a 20 pp improvement in margins over next 12 months.

The company reported Consolidated EBITDA Margin for the quarter at (28.4)%. Operating expenses are marginally lower by 1% QoQ excluding one-off costs. The company said it is focusing on cost efficiency and it should be able to keep operating expenses constant or even slightly lower as it grows topline thereby improving operating leverage.

During the quarter, vehicles delivered by the company increased by 73.6 per cent and stood at 98,619 units as against 56,813 units delivered in the same period last year. The company ramped up deliveries of its mass market scooter portfolio (S1 X portfolio) during the quarter which helped accelerate growth. The mass market portfolio (sub Rs 1 lakh) continued to drive momentum and has grown by 15 per cent QoQ driving EV penetration while the premium portfolio continues to be a major contributor in revenue.

Ola Electric presently has 782 company owned stores as on September 2024, with each store delivering 130 sales on average per quarter, roughly 2-3x of industry average. Ola Electric would expand its company owned store (and colocated service infra) network to 2000 company owned stores by March 2025.

Ola Electric said it presently has the broadest portfolio in EV scooters with 6 models across a price range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 150,000. The company is now focusing on entering other 2/3W categories, and over the next 2 years, would launch 20 products, with at least 1 new product launch every quarter.

At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event in August 2024, the company announced the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, with the first product to be delivered in March 2025. The products are priced to capture the entire spectrum of mass and premium motorcycles ranging from Rs 74,999 to Rs 249,999 across 3 models and 8 variants.

Ola Electric further reiterated that Cell has been an integral part of the company’s vertical integration strategy. The company said it is on track to commence use of these cells in the E2W portfolio by Q1 FY26. All production systems at the Ola Gigafactory are fully operational and trial production reached a new milestone in Q2 FY25 with over 20,000 cells manufactured.

Market leadership

According to the Ola Electric’s Shareholder letter, the company said it has maintained its market leadership with 33 per cent market share during Q2 FY25 despite aggressive competitive action. The firm said the E2W penetration is at an inflection point and has grown from 5.8 per cent in June 2024 to 7.5 per cent in September 2024, and in scooters from 16.1 per cent in June 2024 to 21.4 per cent in September 2024. In key states like UP, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra, penetration is in the range of 25 per cent to 45 per cent.