Tax changes slow new MF scheme launches; demand for debt funds takes a hit

The industry had launched 253 new schemes in 2022-23 (FY23), with a majority of offerings being on the fixed-income side. So far this financial year, the total number of launches has stood at 24, with just three of them being on the debt side.

Product launches by mutual funds (MFs) have entered the slow lane this financial year (2023-24), with debt fund launches grinding to a halt after the loss of indexation benefit.