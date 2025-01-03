TCS, Infy, HCL Tech: How to trade IT stocks ahead of Q3 results? Key levels

The Nifty IT index outperformed the Nifty 50 and the broader index in the second-half of 2024 with a gain of nearly 20%. Key levels to track on IT shares ahead of Q3 results.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market (Photo: Shutterstock)