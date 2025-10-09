Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TCS Q2 FY26 results: Net profit up 1.4% at ₹12,075 cr; dividend declared

TCS Q2 FY26 results: Net profit up 1.4% at ₹12,075 cr; dividend declared

TCS posted revenue from operations of ₹65,799 crore, marking a 2.4 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹64,259 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose 3.7 per cent from ₹63,437 crore

TCS

TCS(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,075 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), marking a marginal increase of 1.4 per cent from ₹11,909 crore in the same quarter last year.  On a sequential basis, the profit fell around 5.4 per cent from ₹12,760 crore. 
The company posted revenue from operations of ₹65,799 crore, marking a 2.4 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹64,259 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose 3.7 per cent from ₹63,437 crore.  TCS’ revenue from its largest market, North America, declined by 0.1 per cent, while the United Kingdom fell 1.9 per cent and Continental Europe dropped 3 per cent. Revenue from the Asia Pacific region, however, grew by 2 per cent.  "We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company.  Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships and customer value. The investments, including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business demonstrate our commitment to this transformation," said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director at TCS. 
Adding to this, Executive Director - President, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aarthi Subramanian said the IT major delivered strong growth momentum, driven by Data, Cloud, and AI-powered enterprise transformation.
 

Dividend declared

The board of directors of the IT major also declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share. This is TCS’ second interim dividend for the financial year, which will be paid on November 4, 2025. The record date for shareholders has been set at October 15. 
     
   

More From This Section

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks' Q2 revenue up 20% at ₹2,340 cr, adds 93 stores

Marico

Marico's India business to see high single-digit volume growth in Q2

Sidbi

Sidbi net profit rises by 19.5% to record high of ₹4,811 cr in FY25

Spicejet

SpiceJet posts ₹236.6 cr loss in Q1 due to maintenance issues, low demand

Spicejet

SpiceJet flies into red: Posts ₹238 cr loss in June quarter on low demand

Topics : TCS Q2 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon