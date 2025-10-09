Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS workforce drops by nearly 20,000 in Q2FY26 after major layoffs

India's largest IT firm reports a sharp 20,000 fall in staff strength in Q2 after July layoffs; attrition dips for the first time in five quarters

This is the first time in many years that India’s largest IT services provider has seen such a steep decline in headcount. The drop comes after the company announced in July that it had laid off about 12,260 employees. | Photo: Shutterstock

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS’) employee headcount dropped to 593,314 for the second quarter ended September 30, a decline of 19,755 employees sequentially. It had added 5,090 people in the first quarter.
 
TCS reports sharpest quarterly decline in workforce
 
This is the first time in many years that India’s largest IT services provider has seen such a steep decline in headcount. The drop comes after the company announced in July that it had laid off about 12,260 employees.
 
It was the second major layoff in the company’s history — the previous one being in 2012, when around 2,500 employees
