TCS workforce drops by nearly 20,000 in Q2FY26 after major layoffs

Tata Consultancy Services’ ( TCS ’) employee headcount dropped to 593,314 for the second quarter ended September 30, a decline of 19,755 employees sequentially. It had added 5,090 people in the first quarter.

TCS reports sharpest quarterly decline in workforce

This is the first time in many years that India’s largest IT services provider has seen such a steep decline in headcount. The drop comes after the company announced in July that it had laid off about 12,260 employees.

It was the second major layoff in the company’s history — the previous one being in 2012, when around 2,500 employees