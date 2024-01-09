Stock with work orders in Lakshadweep, Ayodhya has zoomed 91% in 15 days

Shares of Praveg (formerly Praveg Communications) surged 19 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 1,210 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.

The company was in the spotlight due to its work orders from Lakshadweep island in the wake of India's ongoing travel row with Maldives, with growing calls to support local beach tourism.

The stock was trading higher for the third straight day, recording a 46 per cent jump during this period. In the past 15 sessions, it has zoomed 91 per cent.

The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled today. Till 01:24 PM; as many as 964,000 equity shares or 4.22 per cent of total equity changed hands on the BSE.