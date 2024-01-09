Bajaj Auto's m-cap surpasses Rs 2 trillion-mark on Rs 4,000-crore buyback

Bajaj Auto's market capitalisation (market cap) hit Rs 2-trillion-mark for the first time as the stock of the two-and-three-wheeler major rallied 6 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 7,420 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after its board approved Rs 4,000-crore share buyback at Rs 10,000 per share.

In the past one year, Bajaj Auto has outperformed the market by zooming 105 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 18 per cent and the S&P BSE Auto index 43 per cent during the period. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Today's rally in the share price propelled Bajaj Auto's market capitalisation beyond Rs 2 trillion in the intraday trade today. At 09:24 AM, Bajaj Auto was quoting 2 per cent higher at Rs 7,135, with a market cap of Rs 2.02 trillion, BSE data shows.



On Monday, Bajaj Auto said the company will buy 4 million shares via the tender route, representing 1.41 per cent of Bajaj Auto's outstanding shares. Company promoters, who currently hold 54.94 per cent stake, will also participate in the buyback, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company had purchased shares worth Rs 2,500 crore in July 2022 at Rs 4,600 apiece via open market route.

The Buyback will help the company to distribute surplus cash to its shareholders holding equity shares broadly to the proportion of their shareholding, thereby enhancing the overall return to shareholders.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan has a 'Buy' rating on Bajaj Auto with a revised price target of Rs 7,567 due to the company being a brand-focused play in the domestic market, ramp-up in Triumph's distribution network, market share gain in electric vehicle (EV) segment, its new product launch strategy, and expectation of gradual improvement in exports.



"With a healthy festive sale, Bajaj Auto continues to gain traction in the above 125 cc segment supported by its strong position in mass premium motorcycle markets. Export volumes are appearing bottomed out and export volumes are expected to improve gradually," the brokerage firm had said in its January 2, 2024 report.

Further, its three-wheeler business has been reviving on return in demand and rise in CNG network in the domestic market. The management has indicated that the Red Sea issue has not materially hit its exports so far and assumes that this issue would not last long.

Meanwhile, with the launch of Triumph 400, Bajaj Auto has entered the iconic premium motorcycle segment, given it has already been a leading player in the mass premium motorcycle segment. The brokerage firm believes Bajaj Auto has been plugging the gaps in its portfolio and is playing with a bunch of brand portfolios in multiple segments.