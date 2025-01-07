Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock surges 10%; up 50% in less than 3 weeks

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock surges 10%; up 50% in less than 3 weeks

In past two consecutive calendar years, the stock price of PTC Industries has more-than-doubled with 137% rally in CY23 and 124% surge in CY24.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of PTC Industries hit a new high of Rs 17,166.85, as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade, extending its past three-day rally to almost 29 per cent rally on the back of healthy growth outlook. Since December 18, in less than three weeks, the market price of this BSE 500 company has zoomed 53 per cent from a level of Rs 11,231.85.
 
Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 160,000 equity shares or 1.07 per cent stake in  PTC Industries at the end of September 2024 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufactures and supplyies Titanium and Superalloy castings for Aerospace and Defence applications within India as well as for exports. 
 
The company is substantially expanding its Aerospace castings capability by making a multi-million-dollar investment in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the newly acquired 50 acres land in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. This facility will be a fully vertically integrated with a Titanium and Superalloy Mill, producing aerospace grade ingots, billets, bars, plates and sheets in these critical and strategic materials.
 
In the past two consecutive calendar years, the stock price of PTC Industries has more-than-doubled. In CY23, it zoomed 137 per cent, while, in previous calendar year 2024, it had soared 124 per cent.
 
On January 1, 2025, PTC Industries announced that Aerolloy Technologies (ATL) has achieved a monumental milestone by becoming the first and only Indian private company to commission a Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) furnace and produce aerospace-grade Titanium alloy ingots.

Also Read

Mobikwik share price soars 14% as firm narrows net loss to Rs 3.6 cr in Q2

Laurus Labs hits 2-yr high on hopes of healthy earnings; up 44% in 3 months

Citi initiates coverage with 'Buy' on Hyundai Motor India; share up 3%

This small-cap defence stock has surged 48% in 10 days; more steam left?

Why Paras Defence & Space Technologies hit 10% upper circuit in trade?

 
This state-of-the-art, German manufactured VAR furnace, positions Aerolloy among a select few companies globally with the capability, infrastructure, and technology to manufacture Titanium alloy ingots for critical applications in aerospace and defence industries, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
This VAR furnace has an impressive annual melting capacity of 1,500 MT (based on double-melt quality standards) and can produce Titanium alloy ingots up to 1,000 mm in diameter and weighing up to 10 MT. With this achievement, Aerolloy Technologies bridges a significant technological gap in India, bringing the nation closer to global Parity in the production of strategic materials for high-performance applications, PTC Industries said.
 
Meanwhile, in July to September quarter (Q2FY25), PTC Industries reported a robust growth of 112.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in consolidated net profit at Rs 17.31 crore, as against Rs 8.14 crore in Q2FY24.  Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin improved 611 bps to 36.7 per cent from 30.6 per cent. Total income grew 34 per cent YoY at Rs 80.79 crore.
 
ATL received an order from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), for supply of Titanium cast components for Aerospace applications. This is the first time that IAI is sourcing such cast components from India. PTC Industries has been awarded a substantial order from BAE Systems to provide Titanium castings for the M777 Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer, including Spade Trails and Blades.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 200 pts higher at 78,150; Broader mkts gain 1%; Oil, metal, Health lead

Quadrant Future Tek IPO sees strong demand, 9x subscription; GMP soars 72%

HMPV scare: Vijaya, Dr Lal Path, healthcare stocks in focus; Time to buy?

Fertiliser stocks in focus; Chambal, RCF, Paradeep, UPL rally up to 7%

Final Hours! Fabtech Tech IPO closes today: 252x subscription, GMP up 94%

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsstock market rallyMidcap smallcap stocksBSE stocks

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story